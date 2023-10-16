Parents Sneak Child Into Disneyland in Stroller To Avoid Paying For Ticket

Last month, a TikTok family snuck their four-year-old into Disneyland Resort to avoid paying for a theme park ticket. Inside the Magic reported on the video then, but public interest in the topic reignited last week after a former Disney cast member shared his thoughts on the “hack.”

A Disneyland ticket is expensive – there’s no arguing that. Though a limited-time discount puts child admission at around $50, The Walt Disney Company recently raised ticket prices for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. A one-day, one-park ticket runs anywhere from $104 to $194 per adult and $98 to $183 per child under ten. The Park Hopper add-on costs an additional $65 per guest.

Families are always looking to save money on Disneyland Resort vacations. The viral “hack” from TikToker @ogcarnal recommends telling Disney cast members that a four-year-old was two to qualify for the free under-three admission. Watch the video here.

Now, though, a Disney cast member says that families who participate in this trend are hurting individual cast members more than the Disney corporation. From @sthooch on TikTok:

The Disney cast member claimed that while The Walt Disney Company can afford a few losses, leadership will look for ways to compensate for missed revenue. That often involves cutting cast member hours.

“Yeah, Disney can afford it, but the cast members you’re affecting directly can’t, and that’s who you’re really hurting,” the creator said. “… It’s not going to affect the stock price of the corporation.”

“The only people you’re hurting are the workers that need that paycheck to pay for school, to pay for gas, to pay for food, to pay for their kids, to pay for medical bills,” he concluded. “Whatever it is, you’re hurting them.”

Some Disney Parks fans and employees agreed with the TikToker and admonished families trying to cheat the system.

“Proud Disney stock holder here,” said @travelingkids1. “I think it’s stealing from the park when people sneak in don’t do it.”

“As a shareholder I approve of this message!” @misskellycawffeequeen agreed. “Stealing from any store will cause the company to lay off people! It does hurt the small guy.”

But some parents boasted about sneaking older kids into Disney Parks.

“Idc if my kid isn’t tall enough to get on the cool rides then I’m not paying for a ticket,” @yareyrey wrote.

“Who said we cared about cast members?” @bluebuttonsss asked.

“Lol but people that ‘sneak kids in’ are still spending 100 of dollars each visit … soooo,” @vickyyy__24 replied.

“I have a 18 month old and every time I go I [spend ]about $150 that’s a day admission ticket,” @kt_pyt agreed. “As a passholder my kid is gonna be three until he’s four…If I have to pay $20 for a balloon or $30 for a bubble machine or $50 for a shirt that I constantly am spending at Disney.”

But the former Disney cast member stood firm.

“Look at it on a smaller scale,” he wrote. “The revenue in Fantasyland merch. does not make up for admission theft at main entrance. Different budgets.”

Inside the Magic doesn’t recommend trying this “hack.” Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort cast members have the right to ask your child’s age. You can be banned from the Disney theme parks for attempted theft.

Should Disneyland Resort crack down on children over three sneaking into the theme parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.