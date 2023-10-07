Disney Could Tighten Security Measures Following Shameless Rule-Breaking

If there’s anything you mustn’t do when breaking theme park rules at Disneyland — if you’re shameless enough to do that in the first place — it’s bragging about it online. Don’t people realize?

Unruly behavior continues to strike Disneyland Resort, the Happiest Place on Earth, Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, filled with magical experiences for the young and the young at heart. Yes, that Disneyland.

The Southern California Disney Resort welcomes millions of families, friends, couples, and guests of all ages yearly, eager to experience the company’s breathtaking storytelling.

With immersive lands, themed areas, iconic rides, innovative attractions, heartwarming character interactions, world-class entertainment offerings, dining locations serving mouth-watering delights, shops filled with irresistible merchandise, and much more, it’s not hard to see why Disneyland Resort is a fan-favorite destination for millions of fans from around the world.

Disney cast members and officials make tremendous efforts to stay true to Walt Disney’s ideals and preserve his legacy, allowing the theme parks to change and improve constantly and finding new ways to create magic for all guests during their visit. But despite these efforts, it appears Disneyland continues to face a growing problem with unruly guests.

Inside the Magic has reported on multiple fights taking place on Disney property, whether that be inside Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure or in the surrounding areas, including parking lots and transportation stations. Additionally, we have seen entitled parents causing scenes at the parks, families blatantly exiting their vehicles mid-ride regardless of safety rules, and guests sneaking prohibited items into the parks and shamelessly celebrating their actions.

The last has even caused guests to be banned from the parks after engaging in a viral (and ridiculous) TikTok trend that has triggered additional security measures at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

However, guests continue to break theme park rules at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, shamelessly bragging about their unacceptable actions online.

A recent example is a video posted by @ogcarnal on TikTok, where a parent shared a “money-saving tip” with an unruly “Disney hack.”

No, the parent did not “save money” by sneaking snacks into the park or by purchasing his family’s souvenirs ahead of time outside the parks’ official stores. The shameless “carnal” advised viewers to “save money” by sneaking their children into Disneyland Resort for free, even when they are old enough to require a Child ticket to enter the parks.

It is unclear if the parent actually lied about their child’s age to sneak them into the park or if he had purchased the ticket and posted the video humorously. However, many viewers came forward and admitted to doing the same after their children had reached the age to require a Child ticket to enter the parks.

“They avoided paying a 150 entry for a kid and risk getting in real trouble,” one viewer commented, while another added, “Lmao next time ya go they gonna be like ‘we saw your TikTok, go buy the ticket.'” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Per Disneyland rules, guests two and under can enter the theme park without a ticket, while guests ages three through nine require a Child ticket, and guests ten years and older need an adult ticket to access the parks.

Shamefully, this is not the first time we’ve seen parents trying to bend theme park rules at Disneyland. Inside the Magic has reported on several families bending theme park rules to sneak their children into the parks without paying for a ticket. The viral videos have sparked debate between those supporting this unacceptable behavior and those criticizing the controversial “hack.”

While showing any type of identification to prove your child’s age is not required at Disneyland, theme park officials could modify its rules to retaliate against parents trying to abuse this benefit, possibly even requiring guests ages two and under to purchase some form of ticket to enter the parks, which could affect honest parents for some unruly ones.

If caught trying to bend theme park rules, families risk getting kicked out of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure and even being banned from the theme parks for life. Inside the Magic urges its readers to abide by Disneyland’s rules when visiting the Southern California theme park to ensure a pleasant visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

