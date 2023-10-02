Family Kicked Out of Disneyland After Fight

A witness shared further details about a fight that took Disneyland Resort by storm last week. As theme park violence rises nationwide, even The Happiest Place on Earth struggles to prevent unruly guest behavior.

In 2022, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attempted to curb rulebreaking with a new “courtesy” rule. Under the updated policy, Disney cast members have more authority to kick misbehaving guests out of the Disney theme parks.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the policy reads. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Unfortunately, the new rule hasn’t eliminated Disney Park violence. Just last week, Inside the Magic reported a video of a man walking away from a fight with a Disney cast member at Downtown Disney.

Taken from a distance, the video was mostly incomprehensible. The Disney cast member calmly escorted the screaming guest toward the Disneyland Resort parking area.

“Hey, stay on your leash, bro,” the guest yelled at one point.

At the time, the source of the conflict and its ultimate resolution was unknown. However, a new video from @welovedisneyland on TikTok provided more updates about the Disneyland Resort fight:

It’s still impossible to understand what the Disney cast member and upset guest said. But the video revealed that the man was at Disneyland Resort with his partner and young child – and management forced all three to leave.

The witness reported that the family was “getting kicked out of Disneyland.”

Many were still shocked to see inappropriate behavior at the Disney Parks. But most commenters focused on the lasting memory this incident will cause for the innocent child involved.

“As an adult you got to pick your battles especially if you have kids,” @placerhogar said. “Some people never grow up.”

“Core memory for that child,” @hlk6771 wrote.

“My dad was belligerant [sic.] in public often and the shame that I used to feel as it happened was all consuming,” @earthlydelight replied. “That baby is old enough to feel it.”

If you witness violence or inappropriate behavior at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, locate the nearest cast member. Inside the Magic doesn’t recommend intervening – leave the conflict resolution to the trained security experts!

Have you witnessed a fight at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.