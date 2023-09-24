Disney World Brawl Ends With Broken Glass, Bloodshed

Another fight at Walt Disney World Resort left a bloody scene for nearby guests and security cast members. This time, two families battled inside Pinocchio Village Haus during a hot chocolate and cookie giveaway at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom

During regular Magic Kingdom Park hours, Pinocchio Village Haus is a Quick Service restaurant serving flatbread pizzas, salads, and more. It offers Mobile Ordering for convenient and efficient dining.

The Italian restaurant overlooks “it’s a small world” and offers signs for guests to wave at boats passing by. It also has a secret wish book, where guests can share their dreams with the Blue Fairy.

“Real boys and girls can feast on Italian favorites at this quaint cottage inspired by the classic Disney film Pinocchio,” Walt Disney World Resort writes.

Pinocchio Village Haus shuts down for special events, serving as a Trick-or-Treat station for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and a cookie & cocoa station for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes over Magic Kingdom Park on select nights throughout November and December. Guests can expect rare Disney character encounters, free cookies and festive beverages, and unique entertainment like the Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.

Tickets are available for the 2023 event nights here.

Another Walt Disney World Fight

Multiple brawls at Walt Disney World Resort have gone viral in recent years. As violence increases at theme parks nationwide, even Disney can’t stop unruly guests.

Reddit user u/judyhopps29 recently recalled a violent, bloody fight at the cocoa station inside Pinocchio Village Haus at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

“The woman in front of me started loudly cussing out her kids, and the woman in front of her turned around and asked her to watch her language,” the guest wrote. “It quickly escalated into a full on slapping fight! Like, the women literally started slapping each other.”

“It finally ended when the tween son of the cussing lately punched his fist through one of the glass windows at Pinocchio Village Haus,” they continued. “Glass went everywhere, there was blood, but both families scattered long before security arrived.”

It’s unknown if Walt Disney World Resort security located the guests after the brawl. Never intervene in violent behavior at Disney Park. Instead, report it to the nearest cast member or directly to Disney security.

Have you ever witnessed a violent altercation at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.