Walt Disney World insiders love knowing about hidden details. Be it a hidden quiet spot in Disny’s Animal Kingdom Park, a surprise photo spot in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or underhyped dining spots at Disney Springs, the Disney-road-less-traveled is of interest. Today, we are diving into a Disney dining detail you may not have noticed. Namely – which dining locations at Disney have a hidden upstairs seating area you may be missing?

Sure, these spots might not technically be “hidden,” but if you are like other Park-goers that sit down at the nearest open table after snagging your meal, you may have missed these spots in the past. Why does this matter? Walking upstairs may deliver a less crowded dining experience for your family. Plus, you score bonus points for seeing a space you might ordinarily bypass. You’ll get a birds-eye view from your elevated dining space. Ready to add some dining spots to your Walt Disney World Resort dining list? Here are the upstairs dining locations at Disney no one talks about!

PizzeRizzo

Not to worry! You can enjoy more dining space and a pretty view of the restaurant from the second floor of PizzeRizzo. Fair warning, this upstairs dining location is less of a hidden gem. After all, Guests can see this dining space, so it does get pretty busy. That said, PizzeRizzo has an outdoor upstairs spot where you can dine alfresco with a shady view of Grand Avenue.

If you want some fresh air while you dine, this is the spot to visit!

Columbia Harbour House

You may have read about the unusually delicious theme park food you can snag at this Liberty Square spot or about the shareable portions on the menu. Columbia Harbour House is a quick-service dining favorite for so many reasons. Located just a short walk from The Haunted Mansion, this quick-service restaurant is the spot to go if you want to enjoy options like lobster rolls and shrimp during a day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

After you’ve secured your plate, take it upstairs to unwind in the air conditioning and dine in a spacious and beautifully themed dining space. You’ll enjoy a view of Liberty Square and Tom Sawyer Island while chowing down and enjoying a break from the Park.

Wine Bar George

Delicious wine and small plates with a view? Sign me up! Head to the Landing at Disney Springs to experience luxury wines in a relaxing atmosphere at Wine Bar George. The industrial-inspired architecture provides the perfect backdrop for this spot founded by Master Sommelier George Miliotes.

This spot is trendy at brunch and around meal times. My husband and I prefer to linger over a small plate and glasses of red between meals as we break from shopping.

The upstairs dining space at Wine Bar George is far from hidden. In fact, it overlooks The Landing and is located directly on top of Wine Bar George’s “Basket” shop. Still, it seems to be an underutilized space that Guests largely ignore. Sure, it’s a bit farther from the bar, but I can think of no more relaxing afternoon spot than on the alfresco second-floor terrace relaxing with Burrata and wine! If you have not visited this second-story escape yet – put it on your to-do list on your next Disney vacation!

Pecos Bills Tall Tale Inn and Café

This Frontierland favorite is my go-to for yummy Tex-Mex during a Park day. A short walk from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (former Splash Mountain) and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and just around the corner from Pirates of the Caribbean, you’ll find Pecos Bills Tall Tale Inn and Café. The menu has favorites like Taco Salad, fajitas, and nachos that will hit the spot. Guests can relax in the old-west-themed dining area while sharing a quick service meal.

This restaurant is well known as one of the best dining options on this side of the Park, so expect it to be packed around mealtime and busy throughout the day. Follow the understated signage or ask a Cast Member to point you in the right direction to find the upstairs seating at Pecos Bill. You’ll enter the space via a ramp instead of stairs. You will be shocked at how quiet this tucked-away dining space is!

Pinocchio Village Haus

I have to end this list with an original. Pinocchio Village Haus has been serving yummy entrees and sides to Guests since the Park first opened in 1971. My mom still enjoys recounting her memories of dining at this Fantasyland staple for lunch during her first visit to Walt Disney World Resort in 1973. In addition to a fun view of “it’s a small world,” Pinocchio Village Haus also has an upstairs dining spot for Guests to enjoy.

This eatery is slammed with Guests due to its location and serves up an assortment of flatbreads. While I’m not a massive fan of the cuisine at this quick-service dining spot, I do like the shareable nature of the flatbreads (such a budget saver), and I’m, of course, a fan of the upstairs seating space. The construction of this spot means the downstairs sounds do travel up and make for a less-than-peaceful dining experience. For this reason, I’m a big fan of the small but adorable upstairs patio that overlooks Fantasyland. Lunch with a view of Cinderella Castle? Yes, please!

Will you add any of these upstairs spots to your Walt Disney World vacation dining list?

This post originally appeared on DisneyDining.com.