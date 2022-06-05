Jimmy Fallon Spotted Visiting Disney World With Family

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular late-night talk shows. Every evening, host Jimmy Fallon interviews A-list guests, including movie stars, athletes, comedians, public figures, and more.

Every show, Fallon delivers a monologue as he opens the show, before he performs in comedy sketches, plays fan-favorite games with celebrities, and presents recurring segments including Thank You Notes.

The Roots also serve as the house band on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, making appearances every evening.

Well, Jimmy Fallon seems to have taken a break from hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as he was recently spotted at Walt Disney World, riding Haunted Mansion with his family.

TikTok user and Disney World Guest, @__disney.girl, posted a video of Jimmy Fallon walking out of the iconic attraction, Haunted Mansion, along with the caption:

#fyp #jimmyfallon #jimmyfallontonightshow #disneyworld #celebrity

Jimmy Fallon can be seen in the video smiling and waving to Disney World Guests and fans at the Haunted Mansion exit as he walks past.

It seems as though Fallon was visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth with his family, which is a great site to see.

Jimmy Fallon is a fan of the Disney Parks as he also recently visited Disneyland in California, which you can read more about here.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon broadcasts live from Rockefeller Center in New York every weeknight at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.