Universal Orlando Has Bigger Ideas Planned For Jimmy Fallon

It’s been five years since the opening of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The ride took over the place where Twister: Ride It Out used to be located at Universal Studios Florida and takes Guests on an epic ride through New York as they become the stars of The Tonight Show.

Universal Orlando Resort recently shared that today marks the fifth anniversary of the ride and Jimmy Fallon quickly responded, noting that he was overdue for a visit.

That’s when Universal Orlando shared an epic plan for what Fallon could experience on his next trip.

Plz come ride Jurassic World #VelociCoaster with @KevinHart4real. @JurassicWorld

Of course, Kevin Hart is a popular actor and comedian known for his work in films like The Secret Life of Pets (2016) and Jumanji (2019), among many others. Hart has gone viral for many of his hilarious reactions, and we could only imagine what it would be like to watch him ride the Jurassic World Velocicoaster alongside Jimmy Fallon.

It would make for a great clip, no doubt, and it could then be used in the line queue as Guests are waiting to board Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Universal’s official description of the attraction reads:

Take the Show for a Ride. Face Jimmy Fallon and all your favorite characters from NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in a fun-filled race through, below and above New York City. Board the unique “flying theater” and you’ll speed through the busy streets of midtown Manhattan, soar over skyscrapers, even dive into the East River as you hurtle neck and neck towards the finish line.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think of this plan for Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?