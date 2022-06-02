Google Earth Provides the Worst View of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World

Cinderella Castle is perhaps one of the most photographed landmarks in the world. With millions of Guests visiting Magic Kingdom every year, it’s not hard to imagine the number of pictures that have been taken from all the different angles and times of the day of this iconic and magical place.

While most pictures capture treasured memories and show a fantastic sight, one recently surfaced image of the most magical place on earth may take the spot of the most bizarre image of Cinderella Castle.

Redditor u/FiddleheadFernly recently posted an image of a view provided by Google Earth, in which Cinderella Castle looks like a terrible clay model or something out of an early 2000’s video game. You can see the image down below or click here to watch it.

This low-resolution model of the magical landmark is both hilarious and disappointing, especially considering that Google Earth often provides its users with life-like perspectives and even some sneak peeks at some secret locations at Disney Parks, like the massive Haunted Mansion show building and the actual size of Pandora’s Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Nevertheless, seeing Cinderella Castle, even in this clay-like state, will always bring a smile to Guests’ faces.

More on Cinderella Castle

The heart of Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most exclusive experiences in Walt Disney World Resort, including the Cinderella Castle Suite and Cinderella’s Royal Table, both of which are a dream to many Guests.

The official Disney World website describes Cinderella’s Royal Table as follows:

Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Enter the majestic Grand Hall and ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet hall above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland.

What do you think of this hilarious render of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below!