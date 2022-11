For many Disney Parks fans, it’s a dream to see Space Mountain with the lights on. The mysteriously dark coaster simulates zooming through space on a rocket, zipping around fast turns and over hills.

Seeing the Disney Park rollercoaster with the light on is mostly a matter of luck. But one TikToker offered a hack this week for the best opportunity:

The Guest said that Space Mountain had been down all morning, so she decided to ride the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to get a glimpse inside the ride. The PeopleMover is a slow-moving tram that takes Guests on a tour of Tomorrowland and through the darkness of Space Mountain!

The TikToker also provided jaw-dropping footage of the lit-up coaster, which looks much more cramped than it seems onboard.

Of course, the lights won’t be on just because Space Mountain is broken down. But it’s worth a try for any die-hard Disney Parks fans who want to live their galactic dreams!

More on Space Mountain

Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort is one of many. Versions of the dark indoor coaster exist in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. From Disney:

Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark. Zoom Through the Galaxy

Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

Have you ever seen Space Mountain with the lights on?