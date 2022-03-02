Disney Guest Left In Tears After Miracle Dining Experience

Walt Disney World Resort is a place that is able to whisk Guests away into a world of fantasy and create magic. Oftentimes, when Guests leave the Most Magical Place on Earth, they do so with memories that will last a lifetime.

With Disney World being “The Most Magical Place on Earth“, it’s good to be reminded what can make the Parks so special in the first place. Everyone knows there’s intense pressure to make the most out of your day at Walt Disney World, and making reservations can be a major point of stress while planning your trip. Guests can make their reservations on the My Disney Experience app, but depending on the dining location, it could be a tough snag.

Sometimes things may go your way when looking for that perfect reservation, and other times, they may not. One Guest recently shared their heartwarming story of getting a very special reservation.

The story was shared to Reddit, a popular social media site, and detailed one family’s attempt to get a reservation to one of the coolest restaurants in not just Magic Kingdom but the entire Walt Disney World Resort as a whole. Take a read below from u/Karmicconfessions:

I’m in tears…..happy tears! We are going to WDW in a few days to celebrate in honor of my daughters 1st Birthday. We unexpectedly lost our little girl to SIDS when she was just 8 days old. She should have turned 1 on March 5th. All I wanted was to go to Cinderellas Royal table and be in the castle with the princesses for her on her big day. Sadly we couldn’t get reservations since they go so fast. Well yesterday I just randomly popped on the site to look….and there it was. A spot for 2 on March 5th for lunch. I couldn’t believe it… We are getting to celebrate her INSIDE the castle on her birthday. I truly feel like she helped make this happen. The magic has already begun. Love you E 🤍

As you can see, the Guests shared their experience of just barely getting a reversion to a very popular sport in the Magic Kingdom. While the situation itself may be sad, it is amazing the Guest got their wish of eating at Cinderella’s Royal Table. The comments were flooded with love and good feelings, with many wishing them a happy trip. In case you do not know, Cinderella’s Royal Table is a restaurant inside Cinderella Castle, and is arguably the most difficult reservation to score at Magic Kingdom.

Another user shared a similar story of miraculously getting a reservation for the same restaurant. One user talked about how heartbreaking but wholesome this story was and congratulated them on getting this very special reservation.

We are always happy to hear and write about a heartwarming story such as this as it truly reinforces what the Disney Parks are all about.

Cinderella’s Royal Table is truly a special place filled with magic. Here Guests can have the chance to eat delicious food while inside the iconic Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom.

More on the restaurant below:

Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table Enter the majestic Grand Hall and ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet hall above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland.

A Feast Fit for Royalty Breakfast

Kick off your day in majestic style, complete with bubbly cocktails, flaky pastries and avocado toast. Craving something heartier? Try the Caramel Apple-Stuffed French Toast or Beef Tenderloin and Egg. Or sink your teeth into a Traditional Breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and potatoes. Also available are nonalcoholic drinks like orange juice, lemonade, Twinings of London tea and freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee. Lunch and Dinner

Prepare yourself for an enchanted lunch or dinner as Cinderella’s Royal Chef begins your feast with assorted cured meats and cheeses. Soon after, it’s on to an unforgettable main course with choices for adults ranging from roasted chicken breast and tenderloin of beef to chef’s fish of the day. For your wee ones, favorite options like beef tenderloin, chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese. And no matter the path your meal takes, be sure to polish off your dining experience with a scrumptious dessert like the coffee pots de creme or the signature The Clock Strikes Twelve—dark chocolate mousse with a dark chocolate ganache served with a raspberry coulis.

Do you have a magical story like this from your trips to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

