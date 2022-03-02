‘Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Visits New Galactic Starcruiser, Loses His Mind

The Star Wars universe just launched the Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World Resort, and Poe Dameron himself had to pay a visit.

Dropping off his X-Wing with BB-8, Oscar Isaac traded in his Resistance fighter outfit for Disney’s controversial retractable lightsaber as the Halcyon crew welcomed the Star Wars sequel trilogy stay aboard.

Despite the underwhelming and negative reviews the Galactic Starcruiser has received from the media and public, Isaac is onboard for the new vacationing experience:

Oscar Isaac, as well as with many visitors, was all smiles when touring the Galactic Starcruiser. The Poe Dameron actor exclaimed, “It feels like the sets I was on. I don’t see the seams anywhere.”

The fan-favorite Star Wars actor also stated, “It feels totally authentic,” solidifying Walt Disney Imagineering’s all-immersive goals.

Nonetheless, the Galactic Starcruiser has been subject to negative reviews, with many claiming that the $6000 two-night adventure is not worth the money:

Everything I’m seeing from the Galactic Starcruiser so far would’ve been super cool featured in Galaxy’s Edge for normal park admission prices. Not with an almost $5000 price tag

Nonetheless, Oscar Isaac had a heyday at the Walt Disney World’s newest, most immersive Guest experience yet. His faithful love for Star Wars, something he’s talked about for years, indeed came alive while experiencing the revolutionary fun aboard this new Star Wars story — something that all Guests can experience beginning March 1, 2022.

