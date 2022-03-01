Disney Extends Iconic Ride Refurbishment, Closure Will Span 7 Months

Recently, we wrote about all of the closure taking place in the Tokyo Disney Resort, totaling a whopping 32 attractions that will be down over the next several months.

While there are so many great and unique rides and attractions at the Tokyo Disney Resort, it can be tough to compare new rides at the Park to classics of the same storyline that are in other Disney Parks around the world, holding a very “classic magic” feeling to them. The Resort has an incredible version of Pirates of the Caribbean that makes some wish the American Parks would consider updating. But unfortunately, the upcoming refurbishment for the ride recently was extended, leaving the attraction closed for over 7 months now.

According to the official Tokyo Disney website, Pirates of, the Caribbean will be closed now from September 5 of this year to April 7 of 2023. Previously, the ride was only going to be closed until the end of March. We aren’t sure why the refurbishment was extended or what will be done to the ride while it is being worked on but we sure are sad that the ride will not be operational for most of the year.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean at the Tokyo Disney Resort:

Cannonballs flying across your boat and splashing into the sea… The rough voices of pirates shouting … No matter how many times you’ve experienced it you still get the first-time thrills from this dynamic attraction ? Pirates of the Caribbean. Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney’s live action film, Pirates of the Caribbean, and other unique pirates make an appearance in this masterpiece that fires the imagination. You can’t talk about a world of adventure until you’ve experience this attraction.

As we have previously covered, Tokyo Disney Resort recently made an effort towards better inclusivity at its Parks for Guests with the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights making its return to the Park with a new welcome message that removes all gendered language. We also learned that the Tokyo Disney Resort will be having its Easter celebrations for the first time in two years, bringing exciting activities and merchandise to Guests visiting.

At the moment, Hong Kong Disneyland has unfortunately extended its closure yet again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

