Disney Ride Vehicle Too Heavy, Guests “Slam” to Sudden Stop

Disney may have a whole host of rides, attractions, water parks, and shopping centers for Guests to choose from. However, EPCOT is truly the most unique Park experience at the entire Walt Disney World Resort.

From thrilling attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to delicious and authentic culinary experiences like Teppan Edo, Guests are in for a real treat whenever they visit the “Expereienmntal Prototype Community of Tomorrow.”

Despite all that the Park has to offer, one ride stands above the rest in terms of educational value and cult-like status.

Living with the Land is a fan-favorite ride that takes Guests on a tour of The Land pavilion. As they float past vegetation and other elements, there are small signs located in appropriate areas to help show the riders what is planted where. For example, in front of the fish tanks, signs appear along the waterway to describe exactly which fish are swimming around.

Unfortunately, Guests had a not-so-perfect experience at this beloved attraction. Recently, Guests got stuck for quite some time on Living with the Land, possibly because of too much weight on the boat. The post gained traction on Reddit, a popular social media site among Disney Park fans. Check the photo out down below!

I’ve been stuck in the barn theater on Living with the Land for 30 minutes send help

The Guest went on to clarify what happened during the stop. “We didn’t find out for sure but we think it was our boat. It was loaded really heavy on the left side (you can see it tilting in the photo), and as we made the turn to the greenhouses it slammed to a sudden stop.”

The ride was eventually evacuated, with Guests getting a cool look into the backstage areas of this attraction.

In case you have never been on Living with the Land at EPCOT, the official Disney World website describes this ride as:

See firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing planet. Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm. On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at EPCOT?