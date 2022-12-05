Disney World Ignores Guests After Suffering Major Glitch

Walt Disney World Resort is a world-class Resort area with plenty to experience, but that doesn’t mean Disney isn’t subject to glitches.

Disney World is known for four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney uses the My Disney Experience App to help keep Disney Park Guests updated with wait times, shows, and give Guests ideas on where they can locate a bite to eat.

Disney introduced Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane last year, and billed the system as ” like no other friend you have had.” Disney Genie helps Guests by receiving attraction and dining recommendations inspired by what Guests told Disney Genie service they’re most interested in doing.

Guests go to the Disney app and tap into the Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ service, built into the My Disney Experience mobile app. Once Guests log into their Disney account, these services magically make your theme park visit easier and more fun. Disney describes it as having a genie in the palm of your hand.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro, Disney Genie service can help you get the most out of your visit to Walt Disney World Resort.

Lightning Lane is another way Guests can purchase attraction times to save time in line. To use a Lightning Lane entrance, Guests must select an arrival window through the My Disney Experience mobile app before heading to the attraction or experience. However, that doesn’t mean the service has worked perfectly.

One Disney Guest dealt with the My Disney Experience App saying they were “fighting the app trying to get into a virtual queue.” Disney gave an answer that might have many confused, saying that these were “unexpected enhancements.”

Dr.L_DDS tweeted about their experience:

Spent 30 minutes fighting with the @WaltDisneyWorld app this morning trying to join the virtual queue. Apparently system glitches are now known as “unexpected enhancements.”

If you have a problem with a Disney Genie, Guest Relations is the place to go. Disney Cast Members work to resolve issues and help to ensure that Guests are able to have a magical experience during their trip.

What do you think of this Guest experience with the My Disney Experience App?