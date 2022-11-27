Disney Genie+ Prices Drastically Fall After Record High

Walt Disney World and Disneyland both have so many great and immersive attractions ranging from exciting thrill rides like Expedition Everest, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Matterhorn Bobsleds, classic water rides like Splash Mountain, and creepy ghost-filled houses with The Haunted Mansion.

Unfortunately, due to the popularity of all the attractions found within Disney Resorts, Guests will for sure be waiting in line at one point or another.

The most recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie, and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line. This replaced Disney’s older FastPass system.

The price for Genie+ varies day by day, and in the last few months, the prices have grown exponentially. Thankfully, this trend has stopped suddenly. As of November 27, Disney Genie+ is priced at $17 per Guest.

From November 21st to Saturday, November 26th, Disney Genie+ was set at $29 per Guest. This was the all-time highest price we had seen for the service. Guests can also purchase an individual Lightning Lane which grants them faster access to various Disney World attractions.

To quote Disney itself, “Disney Genie service works hard all day long to continuously update your “My Day” itinerary with all of the latest and greatest information. Simply tap on this tab to find Disney Genie service recommendations and plans you’ve made, including dining reservations, Disney Resort hotel reservations and activity bookings. You’ll also be able to virtually chat with a Cast Member who can help answer any questions that arise.”

Have you ever used Disney Genie? What did you think?