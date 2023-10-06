All New ‘Loki’ Experience Coming to Disneyland for a Limited Time

One of the most exciting things you can do when visiting the Disney parks is meet your favorite characters brought to life. Guests can meet characters like Mickey, Minnie, the Disney princesses, Kylo Ren, and dozens of other beloved characters at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as well as many of the international parks.

However, Disneyland offers guests a unique opportunity not found at Disney World–guests can meet their favorite Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and Loki at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Avengers Campus features two attractions, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, as well as food locations like Pym’s Test Kitchen and Tasting Lab as well as the Shawarma Palace. And of course, guests can see dozens of Avengers and Marvel villains prowling the area around the Ancient Sanctum and the Avengers Headquarters.

Now, it seems as though guests can enjoy an all-new character interaction experience just in time for the release of Loki Season 2 on Disney+. Loki was one of the most-watched and highest-rated MCU series on Disney+ and has been widely regarded as the best series to come from Marvel yet.

Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, the show also introduced Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a variant of Loki. The series also revealed the existence of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the multiverse, including variants and time travel, and essentially set up Marvel’s Multiverse Saga.

Loki Season 1 also introduced Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the Avengers’ next major villain. Unfortunately, although initial reactions and response to Majors’ skill and portrayal of Kang was high, with expectations for his future in the MCU even higher, it was revealed earlier this year that Majors had allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend.

Majors has been dealing with legal issues in response to the allegations and his future with Marvel remains uncertain. Disney fans know how seriously the company takes assault claims, with the company severing all ties with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp in the wake of his lawsuit with Amber Heard. As of yet, Majors hasn’t been proven innocent or guilty as he’s still awaiting trial, and Marvel hasn’t taken a stance on the star’s fate in their upcoming projects.

However, it didn’t affect Kang’s popularity, and the character was introduced for a limited time to help promote the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year. Now, another set of characters are meeting for a limited time to help promote Loki Season 2.

NEW: Loki and O.B. are now making appearances at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time, according to Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/YPbhQhSfyd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 5, 2023

Guests at Avengers Campus can meet Loki in his TVA outfit (as opposed to his typical Asgardian robes and armor) as well as O.B., a new character introduced for Season 2. O.B., or Ouroboros, is played by Ke Huy Quan amid his exciting rise in Hollywood. Quan first rose to fame for playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Data in The Goonies (1985) although he would go on a 19-year break from acting.

He took the world by storm with his starring role in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (2022) (which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor) and promptly stole the hearts of audiences around the world with his youthful energy and passion for Hollywood. Now he’s landed a spot in the MCU as O.B., a tech expert for the TVA.

And, for a limited time, guests can also meet O.B. wandering around Avengers Campus alongside TVA Loki. It’s clear from the online responses to the first episode, which aired on October 5, that O.B. is going to be a fan-favorite character this season. Be sure to catch him at Disney California Adventure before he’s gone forever!

Viewers can catch up on Loki Season 1 now on Disney+ and watch new episodes every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

What do you think about the latest additions of Loki and O.B. to Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!