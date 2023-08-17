Former Disney Cast Member Alleges Wrongful Termination, Goes Viral

A Disney Cast Member alleges he was fired after filing The Walt Disney Company policy.
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort employ over one hundred thousand people. As hard as they work making magic, many Disney Cast Members struggle to make ends meet. Despite full-time employment, thousands of Disney workers report food insecurity, homelessness, delaying medical care, and resorting to sex work to survive. Unions at both Disney Parks negotiate for better working conditions and higher wages, but poor conditions persist.
Even in the face of such difficulties, Disney Cast Member Andrew (@mrmrsrugs on TikTok) loved working at Disneyland Resort. He was working toward a career at Marvel Studios… That is until, as he claims, he was wrongfully fired for “doing the right thing:”
@mrmrsrugs
I HOPE THIS GOES VIRAL! Help me marvel studio i want job there! #fyp #viral #disney #disneyland #marvelstudios #fired #doingtherightthing #notfair #helpmeplease #helpme
Andrew was behind the register at an undisclosed Disneyland Park location when a Guest approached with two sodas. He seemed like a friendly, chatty Guest – until the register malfunctioned and couldn’t process his card.
The Disney Cast Member asked the Guest if he had another form of payment, but, as Andrew tells it, he completely ignored the question.
“He ignored the fact that I said all that and took two of the sodas,” the former employee recalled. “…As a Cast Member, you can’t approach them like, ‘Hey, you can’t be stealing…’ In Disney’s protocols and policy, you have to notify the lead.”
Andrew called his leader to notify them about the incident. They searched for the man but were unable to locate him.
Leaders brought Andrew to an office to file a statement about the theft, where he claims to have told the same story he describes in the video. Weeks later, they took him to the office again.
“They sat me down, and they said that I had to be terminated for doing the right thing, for letting them know that somebody was stealing,” Andrew said. “I just don’t think that’s fair for me.”
Disneyland Resort did not comment publicly on Andrew’s wrongful termination allegations.
Have you had a magical moment with a Disney Cast Member at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments.
Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Cast Member experience. No two employee experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.