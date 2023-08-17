Former Disney Cast Member Alleges Wrongful Termination, Goes Viral

A Disney Cast Member alleges he was fired after filing The Walt Disney Company policy.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort employ over one hundred thousand people. As hard as they work making magic, many Disney Cast Members struggle to make ends meet. Despite full-time employment, thousands of Disney workers report food insecurity, homelessness, delaying medical care, and resorting to sex work to survive. Unions at both Disney Parks negotiate for better working conditions and higher wages, but poor conditions persist.

Even in the face of such difficulties, Disney Cast Member Andrew (@mrmrsrugs on TikTok) loved working at Disneyland Resort. He was working toward a career at Marvel Studios… That is until, as he claims, he was wrongfully fired for “doing the right thing:”

Andrew was behind the register at an undisclosed Disneyland Park location when a Guest approached with two sodas. He seemed like a friendly, chatty Guest – until the register malfunctioned and couldn’t process his card.