Disney Guests Caught Stealing Panic, “I’ll Lose My Job”

A father-daughter duo was arrested and charged with felony grand theft after stealing nearly $1,500 in merchandise at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney security cast members and Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies followed the family to World of Disney at Disney Springs and took them backstage.

In a bodycam video obtained by The Daily Mail, the father initially denied visiting the Oakley store, where the pair were caught shoplifting by security cameras. He even tried to snoop on the security cast member’s phone to see the evidence against him.

The video cuts after deputies took the 50-year-old man, his wife, and their 22-year-old daughter backstage.

“You are being detained right now,” an Orange County deputy informed the man and his daughter. “You are not free to go by any means.”

The pair appeared distressed, and the daughter cried out after learning they couldn’t continue their vacation. Deputies allowed the girl’s mother to leave as she wasn’t seen stealing but informed her that her family members were banned from Walt Disney World Resort and would be booked in Orange County Jail.

“Your daughter and your husband were observed in Oakley selecting items, concealing them, and not paying for them,” the deputy explained. “That’s why we’re here. Your daughter and your husband will be trespassed from Walt Disney World property as well, and they will be going to Orange County Jail today.”

Deputies searched the guests and found multiple items from Oakley valued at $1,496. According to The Daily Mail, both were charged with felony grand theft in the third degree. If convicted, the pair could face up to five years in prison or probation and a fine of up to $5,000.

The father refused to cooperate with authorities, insisting he needed to check on his daughter, who “just had back surgery.” A deputy threatened to force him to sit on the ground with his ankles cuffed if he continued resisting.

“I can’t sit down on the ground. I’m 50 years old, man,” he argued. “…Why are you threatening me, dude? I’m just checking on my kid.”

The 22-year-old stepped in to defend her father, arguing that he was only being “rude” because she could lose her job.

“So the reason why my dad’s all freaking out mad is, I have a record; four years ago, I got drugged,” she said. “My lawyer said if they’d done toxicology, I would have gotten off all of it, but they didn’t do toxicology at the hospital. It got ruled as a concussion, not anything else.”

“I’m a first-grade teacher,” she continued. “So that’s the reason why he’s freaking out. If I get in trouble, I’ll lose my job.”

She offered to show the deputy her back surgery scars. He declined.

“I’m not negating your back surgery or anything else,” the deputy responded. “That’s not the reason we’re here.”

The 22-year-old nervously smiled as she told the deputy she only carried the bag of stolen merchandise for her father.

“I don’t want to lose my job,” the woman replied. “I was carrying the bag. I just got here today.”

Notify a Disney cast member if you witness suspicious or unsafe behavior at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests should never confront each other–security cast members are trained to handle tense situations safely.

