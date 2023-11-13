Beloved Actor John Stamos Banned From Disney World Property

John Stamos is one of the most iconic names in the industry today.

Rising to prominence in the late ’80s, Stamos became a household name for his portrayal of Jesse Katsopolis on the beloved sitcom Full House (1987-1995) alongside Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bruce, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and the Olsen Twins. His charismatic presence and comedic timing endeared him to audiences, making Uncle Jesse an iconic character in television history.

Beyond his success on Full House, Stamos continued to make his mark in the entertainment world with a diverse range of roles. He displayed his musical talents as the drummer for The Beach Boys, a connection that later led to collaborations and performances with the legendary band. Stamos also took on roles in various television shows such as ER and Necessary Roughness, showcasing his ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles.

One fascinating aspect of Stamos’s life is his deep-rooted love for all things Disney. Having grown up near Disneyland in California, his affinity for the magic of Disney has been a lifelong passion. Stamos has been actively involved with Disney projects, including performing at Disney events and even participating in promotional activities at Walt Disney World. His love for Disney is not just professional but also personal, as he frequently visits the theme parks and shares these experiences with his family.

In his memoir, ‘If You Would Have Told Me‘ (2023), Stamos provides an intimate look into his life, offering anecdotes that reveal his genuine connection to Disney. From childhood memories near Disneyland to becoming a part of Disney events, Stamos’s journey with the entertainment giant adds a unique dimension to his illustrious career. His ability to seamlessly blend his professional accomplishments with his personal passions, especially for Disney, reflects the genuine and multifaceted nature of John Stamos’s career in the entertainment industry.

In a recent revelation from The Blast on Yahoo Entertainment, John Stamos shared a story in his new memoir, where the actor disclosed an incident when he unknowingly incurred a ban from a Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Stamos had an opportunity to perform at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort in Orlando, Florida, alongside The Beach Boys for promotional footage. However, what seemed like a dream come true took an unexpected turn.

After capturing the necessary promotional footage, Stamos attended an after-party at Disney’s Grand Floridian, which turned into a lively Jacuzzi gathering with bikini models. The night unfolded with champagne, but it ended abruptly when Stamos’s then-girlfriend, Chelsea, arrived and escorted him out of the Jacuzzi.

Stamos later discovered he was banned from booking a room at the Grand Floridian. The ban persisted over time, and every attempt to reserve a room resulted in the same response: “Sorry, Mr. Stamos, no rooms are available.”

It wasn’t until the Full House cast filmed an episode at Walt Disney World Resort that Stamos learned the reason behind his ban. The aftermath of the Jacuzzi party, which he had left early, involved broken champagne bottles and abandoned bikinis. Mortified, The Beach Boy Stamos explained the situation, and fortunately, the hotel staff understood, lifting the ban and welcoming him back anytime.

“Apparently, after the ‘Kokomo’ shoot, while I was on The Beach Boys’ private jet on the way to the next gig, the bikini babes continued partying and not only left their bikinis at the bottom of the Jacuzzi, but also a bunch of broken champagne bottles as well,” he explained in his memoir.

Since the incident, Stamos has revisited Walt Disney World Resort multiple times, participating in various activities, including performances in front of Cinderella Castle and engaging in Disney-themed adventures with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. The actor’s banishment turned out to be a humorous chapter in his ongoing Disney adventures, and he is now one of the biggest partners to Disney.

In recent years, Stamos has continued to visit both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort regularly, but it’s interesting to think about what could’ve happened if the ban from Disney’s Grand Floridian– one of the most beloved properties at Walt Disney World Resort– had never been lifted.

What do you think of this John Stamos ban? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!