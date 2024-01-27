New Video of Viral Disneyland Fight Surfaces

A new video recently surfaced of a viral 2019 fight at Disneyland Park. The violent brawl led to felony and misdemeanor charges for multiple guests.

In July 2019, multiple videos of a male guest punching a woman in the face after she spat on him went viral. Dozens of guests stood watching as another male guest stepped in, initiating a fistfight with the other man involved. The second man later punched another woman who tried to diffuse their fight. All four were members of the same family.

At the same time, the first man grabbed the first woman’s hair and tried to pull it out of her head. It worsened when a guest in an ECV scooter ran right into the brawling guests. The fight took place in the old Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park before its 2023 reimagining. A maintenance cast member tried to calm the guests down but stepped aside as soon as security cast members arrived.

Disneyland Resort removed the guests from the theme parks immediately. Authorities later stated that some of those involved threatened Disney cast members and assaulted one with their vehicle on their way out of the parking structure.

This incident lasted significantly longer than most recent Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort brawls. Anaheim Police Officers arrested the family involved, who first denied it happened and refused to cooperate. When the videos surfaced, the Anaheim Police Department decided to pursue a criminal case against three of the family members.

In 2020, the first man involved in the fight, Avery Robinson, pled guilty to one felony count and multiple misdemeanors, including corporal injury on a cohabitant, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, battery, and child abuse and endangerment. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

Two defendants, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 41, and her husband, Daman Petrie, 44, didn’t attend multiple court dates, including their arraignment. Robinson was charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery and one count of assault. Petrie was charged with one count of battery. Warrants were issued for their arrest, but it is unclear if they ever appeared for sentencing.

This week, @robsmagicaljourney on TikTok shared what appears to be new footage from the altercation:

The new video shows mostly the fight’s aftermath, as security cast members are already present. Avery Robinson is sitting on the ground at the beginning, though it’s unknown if it was by choice or if he fell after the ECV rammed into the brawling family.

