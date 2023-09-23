Disney World Flooded With Thieves, Multiple Reports Arise

Disney World is facing an increasingly concerning problem, as thieves have apparently flooded the theme park during an exclusive event.

Magic Kingdom, nestled within the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a timeless staple of family fun, filled with enchantment and wonder. As the iconic centerpiece of the Orlando-based resort, Magic Kingdom captivates guests with immersive lands like Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Adventureland, heartwarming interactions with beloved Disney characters, and a breathtaking view of Cinderella Castle at the heart of the park.

From thrilling rides to emotional parades and enchanting fireworks displays, Magic Kingdom promises a magical experience for all guests. And with Halloween celebrations in full bloom at Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom welcomes spooktacular surprises for the young and the young at heart after dark.

When the sun goes down, Mickey Mouse himself welcomes guests for a spellbinding evening, as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party — Walt Disney World Resort’s annual Halloween event — brings a bewitching extravaganza with hauntingly delightful decorations, beloved Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends dressed in their best Halloween costumes, sweet treats for all, an exclusive parade, and a unique live show with fireworks illuminating the sky above Cinderella Castle.

Unfortunately, the exclusive event was not delightful for several families, as thieves seem to have invaded Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Redditor u/hideandsee recently posted on the Disney World subreddit, advising fellow netizens and Disney fans to be careful when attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, as several guests have come forward online commenting they have been victims of theft during the exclusive event.

The Redditor’s post reads: “Heya! I’m in a fb group about the MNSSH Party. I’ve seen a few people say their popcorn buckets have been stolen from their strollers. The buckets being stolen are the new ones that are sold out each day. Just wanted to give everyone who prefers reddit the heads up to not leave their buckets out of view while they there.”

The original poster mentioned that these limited-edition popcorn buckets are selling out during the event every night, making the exclusive item much more desired by Disney fans and likely by resellers.

While going to such extreme lengths for a popcorn bucket is hard to believe, this wouldn’t be the first time an exclusive collectible sparked this kind of outrage at Walt Disney World Resort. Last year, the release of a Figment popcorn bucket caused hour-long lines at EPCOT, pushing Disney to re-release the highly desired collectible this year with a similar result.

Disney resellers are known for going to extreme lengths to make a profit out of Disney collectibles, decimating Disney Parks’ inventories, shamelessly walking around the parks with piles of limited items, using dolls to purchase additional merchandise at the parks, and even threatening cast members over merchandise.

Unfortunately, despite security measures in place at Walt Disney World Resort — and at Disney Parks worldwide, for that matter — it is nearly impossible to stop parkgoers from stealing valuable items when irresponsible guests choose to leave them unattended in their strollers.

Inside the Magic reported on the case of a guest who had their phone and wallet stolen from their stroller in Magic Kingdom, sparking debate online with many reprimanding the guest, as “strollers aren’t lockers.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.