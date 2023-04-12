There’s been (allegedly) an odd attempt to acquire genuine Disney Park goods for resale.

The Walt Disney Company has dominated the theme park entertainment industry for many years with its highly refined formula that provides guests with exceptional experiences at theme parks around the globe. This formula includes state-of-the-art technology, including new innovations like new augmented reality features in Haunted Mansion, as well as immersive environments that engage all of the senses, and a range of exciting rides and attractions suitable for all ages. Perhaps some people are a little too obsessed with Disney theme parks, though. The craze around the Disney Parks globally has been well-documented as — to be entirely honest — somewhat insane. The Disney theme parks, including the Walt Disney World Resort and its Magic Kingdom, as well as international Parks like the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort have seen an increase in the number of scalpers with the rise of third party sales websites. This has occurred at nearly all the Disney Parks, as merchandise directly from the theme parks, particularly limited items from anniversaries, events and even merch of soon-to-be-closed rides (like Splash Mountain pre-Tiana's Bayou Adventure makeover), is constantly in demand the world over.

Reselling at Disney, and the fake baby incident

In recent years, these resellers have gone to greater and greater pains to flout Disney Park rules, which have adapted to counter these resellers. These rules often include putting a restriction on the number of purchasable items per Guest. Cast Members working at the stores on property have also been instructed to watch out for obvious signs of resellers, including solo parties purchasing large numbers of the same goods at once.

It’s no longer just about getting physical, as we’ve documented before. Now, it appears that resellers have taken an even more insane step — by using a realistic, fake baby doll to trick Cast Members into allowing them to buy merchandise freely.

It was exposed on social media recently that the Tokyo Disney Resort has had a somewhat odd “reselling” incident. User @trtsls296558468, a Guest at the Tokyo Disney Resort shared images of a reseller at work, utilizing a fake doll of a child dressed up in many layers of clothes including a large, fluffy beanie, to come across as an innocent Guest with a child, out shopping.

The incident occurred at the Bon Voyage store at the entrance of the Tokyo Disney Resort property, on the pedestrian deck leading into Tokyo Disneyland Park proper and the Ikspiari compound — a sort of Downtown Disney-style area, themed to fit the “travelling around the world” design language of the whole Tokyo Disney Resort and the Tokyo DisneySea Park’s unique Society of Explorers and Adventurers (SEA) theming. This area is technically open to the public, as it is located right outside the JR Maihama Station and does not usually require a Park ticket to enter, barring specific situations requiring advanced online reservations.

It seems that the keen-eyed Guest @trtsls296558468 at Bon Voyage did enough of a double take to ascertain the child’s artificial nature, as they write about their experience, mentioning the large amounts of Tokyo Disneyland Park 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” merchandise in the other Guest’s shopping basket, as proof of possible reselling — with attached images of the doll in question:

(translated) Someone brought a fake baby to Bon Voyage… The seemed to put a lot of 40th Anniversary goods in the basket, so it’s likely for resale.. #tdr_now

This act was likely done to avoid suspicion from Cast Members and other Guests, and potentially to allow the reseller to purchase double the amount they would typically be allowed, bypassing any active “per Guest” limits — as user @kujyo51 observes:

(translated) Why should you bring a fake baby? Products that are only sold to people with children? Or to make it so that 2 people can use a “1 person 1 item” limit?

Others condemn the actions of the alleged reseller, as @gpchan0406 does while joking:

(translated) Using fake babies to make money means morals are over, but at least you have a good sense of style right

Meanwhile, another user @u_shimly is attempting to shed some light on the situation, alleging that the apparent reseller is in fact someone who just brings a doll around with them regularly:

(translated) I’m not the person in question, so I don’t know the reason why they do this, but I think this person might just always be with a baby doll. At my previous workplace, someone used to bring their “baby” in as a customer. It could be a daily routine even outside of Disney. Of course, it would be a problem if people used fake babies to resell things, but this person seems to have a situation…

Of course, all of this is technically conjecture, as The Walt Disney Company and the Oriental Land Company have yet to publicly address this incident. It’s clear with how viral this post has gotten that Disney fans and Guests, especially those local to the Park in question, find reselling actions reprehensible. Either way, let’s hope that the reselling of Disney merchandise somehow ends, with official Disney avenues hopefully becoming available with the advent (and popularity of) online shopping.

What do you think about this Guest potentially using a fake baby to get away with reselling? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

