Exclusive Disney Event Ruined by “Frightening” Malfunction

Disney disappointed hundreds of guests during an exclusive event after a “frightening” malfunction caused chaos on Main Street, U.S.A.

When the sun sets at Walt Disney World Resort, Mickey Mouse kicks off the Halloween celebrations, bringing unique entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining exclusives, and more to Magic Kingdom during the extremely popular event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The exclusive event allows guests with valid entry to enjoy most of their favorite Disney rides with lower wait times while they explore Magic Kingdom trick-or-treating with cast members and meet some of their favorite Disney characters dressed in their best Halloween costumes.

However, some of the most popular offerings exclusively available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are the unique entertainment offerings featuring characters like the Sanderson Sisters, iconic Disney villains, The Headless Horseman, and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion.

Unfortunately, a “frightening” malfunction recently busted one of these fan favorites, ruining the event for thousands of guests.

TikTok user @katie.k97 shared a video of the incident, showing one of the floats from Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade — exclusive of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party — being towed by a small white truck. At the same time, cast members tried to control the crowd, trying to make way for the broken-down float.

The guest commented she thought the broken-down float would be towed into the Emporium, a massive store in Main Street, U.S.A., but cast members were trying to pull the float to a small street to get it out of the way and allow the parade to continue. You can see the video below or by clicking here.

While the resolution for this unexpected breakdown wasn’t immediately clear, viewers could see characters from the Haunted Mansion, including the bride and some dancers from the iconic ballroom scene, walking past the broken-down float, meaning that Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade likely continued despite the malfunction during the exclusive Disney event.

The guest added that the parade was stalled for a few minutes while cast members safely removed the float from the parade route and that the malfunction had been remedied by the time of the second parade, as the float did its normal appearance during the second performance of Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade.

This isn’t the first time a Disney parade has been stopped due to an unforeseen malfunction. Inside the Magic reported on a float from the Main Street Electrical Parade having to be towed at Disneyland Park when the beloved parade returned to celebrate its 5oth anniversary.

Additionally, we saw the returning Magic Happens Parade be suspended after a massive float broke down, blocking the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

And, of course, guests have also ruined parades at the parks, including a kid running to tackle Disney characters, a woman crossing Main Street, U.S.A, in the middle of a performance, and a child running around parade floats enraging guests.

What do you think of this incident? Have you ever been to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!