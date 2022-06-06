Popular Disney Parade Float Malfunctions, Towed Away In Front of Guests

Ever since reopening amidst the COVID pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have been slowly phasing back in special experiences and offerings.

Earlier this spring, Disneyland Resort announced the return of nighttime spectaculars, including Fantasmic!, World of Color, and the Main Street Electrical Parade.

The Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Park is a beloved experience that has been lighting up the Disney Park for 50 years. However, it seems that one of the floats might have had a bit of a malfunction recently.

User @boredbaker_xo shared the video on TikTok.

Disneyland float gets towed mid parade! Lol We have no clue why it broke down, it just stopped at the top of Main Street. 😅 #disneyland #mainstreet #mainstreetelectricalparade #paradefloat #fail #oops #waltdisneyworld #distok #towed #dca #california #lastnight #disneyworld #disneylife

As you can see in the video, the float breaks down mid-parade. As hundreds of Guests watch on, Disney is forced to tow the float.

Disney’s official description of the Main Street Electrical Parade reads:

Lighting Up the Night Led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy—the Main Street Electrical Parade fills the street with iconic music, sparkling displays and fantastic floats depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, along with charming and whimsical Elliot the Dragon from Disney’s classic Pete’s Dragon. New to the parade for its 50th anniversary is a magnificent grand finale float that celebrates the theme of togetherness, reflected in a design that brings together characters and moments from more than a dozen beloved Disney and Pixar stories. These stylized scenes—interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound—bring to light classic and contemporary favorites such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Mulan and more. Inspired by both the design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale float is one of the longest and grandest in the parade’s 50-year history! Over the past 50 years, generations of Guests have gathered to bask in the magical glow of this pageant. Be sure to catch it! The Main Street Electrical Parade will be available for a limited time at Disneyland Park.

