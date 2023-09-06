Resellers Caught Buying Up All Merchandise from Disney Parks

Resellers are at it again.

The Disney parks and resorts are known for their incredible rides and attractions. These experiences can range from slow-moving dark rides like Haunted Manson at Magic Kingdom to incredibly thrilling roller coasters such as Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This wide range allows guests of all ages to enjoy their time spent at Disney. Rides are crucial to the overall experience at Disney, making them the most important activity in all of the theme parks.

However, there are plenty of other things to do if you don’t happen to be a fan of riding rides. There’s quite a lot of shopping to be done at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, with both featuring a designated hub to shop and dine.

At Walt Disney World, this is known as Disney Springs. At Disneyland, guests can shop for hours at Downtown Disney.

However, there’s a major problem affecting the Disney parks currently, and it involves online reselling. This activity is popular among many different circles, whether it be limited edition merchandise from concerts or rare items found at thrift stores. Despite Disney manufacturing hundreds of thousands of items, it’s hard for Disney to meet the demand of millions of guests. This is where resellers come in.

It’s quite common to spot a guest or two with dozens of bags on their shoulder after snatching up all of the limited edition merchandise. This happened a lot during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in Orlando, Florida. This also happened with merchandise from Splash Moutain, with the ride’s closure igniting a frenzy to snag any and all items featuring the soon-to-be-defunct attraction. Some guests even went as far as to scoop up water from Splash Mountain and list it online for hundreds of dollars.

Unfortunately, this trend is continuing. A video shared to X (Twitter) revealed that resellers are pouncing on merchandise in Disneyland:

Biggest reason why Disney Parks sippers and popcorn buckets sell out within days is because of resellers jumping back in line multiple times to purchase the max limit. pic.twitter.com/u6bUAtXgHe — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) September 5, 2023

This is just another example of a guest taking advantage of the system to profit off of people who missed their chance. Reselling becomes even more popular when Disney released a new popcorn bucket. In 2022, Disney released what will go down in history as the most sought-after popcorn bucket of all time: the Figment popcorn bucket.

Guests lined up for nearly seven whole hours just to snag this limited edition bucket, with dozens of listings popping up on eBay. Disney does have rules in place to prevent this, but it just doesn’t seem possible to eliminate the act of hoarding merchandise entirely.

Do you enjoy shopping at Disney? Where’s your favorite store located?