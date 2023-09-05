Space Mountain Set To Be Demolished at Disney Park

Disney is gearing up for total destruction of the iconic Space Mountain.

As we’ve stated many times here at Inside the Magic, Space Mountain may be the most popular and legendary roller coaster The Walt Disney Company has ever built. Guests are transported into space in this fantastic and thrilling adventure in the dark, complete with incredible lighting and sound effects. Sure, Walt Disney Imagineering has created some truly breathtaking coasters in the last few decades, with standouts being Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. However, few truly compare to Disney’s beloved Space Mountain.

There’s a version at nearly every other Disney resort, including Disneyland Paris, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland.

In 2022, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that it would be completely overhauling its Tomorrowland area. This massive, multi-million dollar project will take several years and means the permanent closure of Space Mountain as we know it. That’s right, Space Mountain will soon be closing forever at Tokyo Disneyland. However, guests shouldn’t cry too much, as the resort will be rebuilding the iconic roller coaster from the ground up to be the true centerpiece of this revamped Tomorrowland project.

Concept art for the new attraction can be seen below:

This massive project has already begun, but Space Mountain will not close until sometime in 204. Tons of construction equipment surround the coaster. A video of the ongoing construction was shared online recently. The full video from WD23 (@WD23_Studios) is linked below:

Today 2023.9.2 FS ① Yamakabe New Space Mountain and its surrounding bus terminal West Roof behind Arendelle Castle Rapunzel Forest/Tower North Mountain/Frozen Journey TDS FS Hotel Fantasy Chateau Exterior Wall Grand Chateau Parking Lot Entrance Park Entrance Wall Decoration

As you can see in this new video, cranes tower high above Space Mountain as the resort prepares for its inevitable closure.

Photos of the construction sight reveal mounds of dirt and other materials surrounding the iconic roller coaster:

The Oriental Land Company stated that the new attraction and Tomorrowland Plaza are slated to open in 2027. According to the report, the major renovation will cost a projected 56 billion Japanese Yen (approx. $438 million). The Tokyo Disney Resort is comprised of two parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The most iconic Disney rides and attractions can be found here, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and even Splash Mountain.

What’s your favorite roller coaster at Disney? How many Space Mountains have you experienced?