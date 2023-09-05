New Major Hurricane Developing, Disney World Monitoring Situation

A new potential hurricane is developing and causing Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort to monitor a fluid situation.

The state of Florida was recently hit by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall as a powerful Category 3 hurricane over Keaton Beach, located along Florida’s Gulf Coast near Tallahassee. The hurricane caused significant damage in the area, including billions of dollars of losses, but its upward trajectory kept both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort open.

Many guests who visited the two theme park destinations enjoyed low crowds, and while there was slight rain, the Orlando area remained largely unaffected. However, the months of September and October are prime time for hurricanes and tropical storms to develop in the Atlantic, and this has been a very busy season thus far.

Disney World and Universal Orlando’s hurricane protocol is designed to prioritize the safety and well-being of its guests and cast members. By closely monitoring weather conditions, communicating effectively, and implementing comprehensive safety measures, Disney World aims to provide a secure environment for everyone during hurricane threats, while also minimizing the impact on guests’ vacation experiences.

Both theme park destinations closely monitors weather updates through the National Hurricane Center and other meteorological sources to track the progress of any approaching hurricanes. The resort has a dedicated Emergency Management team that is responsible for coordinating and implementing the hurricane preparedness plan.

As we continue to monitor the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center has issued an update on Tropical Depression 13, which is forecast to “become a powerful hurricane” by the end of the week. A major hurricane is considered Category 3 or higher.

11AM AST Sep 5: Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Central Atlantic, forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system at http://hurricanes.gov

11AM AST Sep 5: Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Central Atlantic, forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/DDKzFBSFsz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2023

According to reports, Experts say there’s a 20% chance of tropical development over the next two days and a 70% chance within a week. The next named storm will be called Lee. Most computer models show the hurricane turning northwards and likely missing Florida, but this is not certain currently.

Both Disney World and Universal Orlando maintain open lines of communication with its guests. This includes providing regular updates on weather conditions, park hours, and any operational changes through various channels such as the official website, mobile app, and social media.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on all developments, including potential storms that may affect the Orlando area.