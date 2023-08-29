What To Do During a Hurricane at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida might be known as the premier source of Disney magic on the East Coast, but it’s also known for its devastating hurricane seasons. As Tropical Storm Idalia prepares to attack central Florida, Disney World and the surrounding areas are already under a state of emergency.

Many fans are already avoiding the area until Hurricane Season is over, but hundreds of guests are already following through on their vacation during this potentially dangerous time. Disney rarely closes their properties entirely, but there are several protocols in place if Guests find themselves locked down in the Magic Kingdom.

Surviving a Hurricane at Disney World

Although Florida is a hotbed for hurricanes and tropical storms, there are few places safer than the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has a fully planned protocol and policy for nearly every emergency, and the safety of guests and cast members has always been top priority.

That being said, enduring a hurricane at Disney isn’t as easy as just packing a bag and getting out of dodge. It’s highly likely any Guests at the resorts when the storm hits will be forced to stay in their rooms or accommodations on property. However, that doesn’t mean the magic is gone.

Insider’s Casey Clark shared a report during last year’s Hurricane Ian and how one Guest spent the duration of the storm. While they were confined to the Wilderness Lodge, the Disney Cast Members still made the experience as enjoyable as they could. While Idalia isn’t supposed to hit Florida until Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Guests should still adhere to all safety precautions.

What To Do

The National Weather Service states three things should be done in the event of an active hurricane, all of which Disney follows to the letter.

Secure Your Home/Location

Stay Tuned In

Follow Instructions of Local Officials

The Walt Disney World Resort is already one of the most safe and secure places in Central Florida, and they have a history with handling hurricanes. The resorts always have storages of food, water, wifi, and generator power ready to endure whatever the elements might bring.

Additionally, the Cast Members and highly-trained staff at the Disney Parks always make thorough announcements regarding things like Park closures and safety procedures, and any Disney guest should adhere to any and all Cast Member instructions, with or without a tropical storm.

Furthermore, the Disney Parks, its Cast Members, and volunteers involved strive for the welfare of all its visitors, and have shown to be in compliance with all state ordinances regarding hurricane safety.

Dangerous weather is a sure-fire way to take the magic out of any vacation, but there are few places more prepared to handle the events better than Disney World. Even some of the characters get involved to bring guests a little extra magic. As long as guests follow Cast Members’ direction and procedure, they can get back to having a magical stay in no time!

Have you been to Disney during a hurricane? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!