Resellers at It Again, Selling Beloved Disney Park Collectibles for Massive Markups

Disney resellers are at it again, this time coming from Disneyland Resort.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort Guests went crazy for a Figment Popcorn Bucket that debuted at EPCOT. Disney Park Guests reportedly stood in line for more than seven hours to get their hands on the adorable popcorn bucket and the popular collectible sold out just days after its debut. Another batch of inventory also sold out in just a day.

Now, the collectible craze has made its way to Disneyland Resort.

Celebrating the return of nighttime spectaculars and the Main Street Electrical Parade’s 50th-year anniversary, Disneyland debuted an all-new line of merchandise. As part of the celebration, there were also two collectibles– an Elliott light-up popcorn bucket and a Turtle sipper float– debuted for Guests to enjoy.

Becoming available last Friday coinciding with the return of the beloved nighttime spectaculars, it seems that dozens of listings for the collectibles have already made their way onto third-party sites.

Resellers have listed the starting price for the Elliott popcorn bucket as high as $125.00, with many listings being less, and the Turtle Sipper for as high as $180.00. There are also combination packages that include both collectible items.

The beloved Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise– which saw Disneyland Guests sprinting through the Disney Park and toppling one another to get their hands on it— has also made its way onto third-party sites. The Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade loungefly is selling for $174.95 by one seller, who already has reported 11 sold.

One seller has just one pair of Minnie Mouse ears remaining from the collection after selling 10 pairs for $89.99.

Though Disney had announced rules and limitations on the merchandise and collectibles, it seems that resellers have still found a way to get around those restrictions.

More On Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure has plenty to offer Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. Don’t forget to check out the glowing lights in Cars Land and ride Radiator Springs Racers. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

What do you think of these items being resold? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!