Cardi B Skips Line at Disney, Shuts Down Ride as Guests Watch

A world-famous artists was spottd at Disneyland.

The Disney parks and resorts are some of the most popular vacation destinations on th planet, Parks such as Magic Kingdom and the original Disneyland Park bring in millions of guests each and every year. This is due to the incredible theming, service, and atmosphere that can only be found at Disney.

Of course, Disney is also a popular spot for celebrities to visit. It’s actually quite common to spot a famous celebrity at the Disney parks. In the last few years, we’ve seen stars ranging from Marvel’s Chris Evans to the entire Kardashian clan. We’ve also seen world-renowned athletes like Michael Jordan make an appearance at Disneyland. Former Disney stars such as Hilary Duff have dropped by “The Happiest Place on Earth” recently, indicating that Disney truly is a place for everyone.

Recently, another world-famous star was spotted visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with her husband.

Cardi B is someone who needs no introduction. First, breaking out into the scene in 2017, Cardi B has become a household name in both the rap and pop music communities. Cardi B married Offset, one of three members of the rap trio known as Migos, in 2017, with the two becoming somewhat of an iconic internet couple. The two have starred in their own commercials via McDonald’s and often take viral videos together.

Recently, the couple went viral for quite a different reason, with the two being spotted visiting Disneyland. One guest shared a video of the couple disembarking Big Thunder Mountain Railroad on Instagram, which you can see here.

Another guest captured a few more clips of the two as they visited Disneyland:

The couple was accompanied by their own friends and family, as well as security. It appears that the group was able to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad privately as other guests patiently waited. It’s also incredibly likely that the group was able to bypass the standby queue, something that regular guests can also do if they happen to have a VIP tour guide. This is a common occurrence for celebrities visiting Disney and other theme parks around the world, such as Universal Studios and Six Flags.

Last year, the Kardashian family visited Disneyland and shut down several rides so that they could all experience them privately. As we said, we understand why so many celebrities visit Disney every year, with so many incredible rides and attractions waiting for guests around every corner. From Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to Matterhorn Bobsleds and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, there’s so much to explore at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Have you ever seen a celebrity at Disney? Who did you see?