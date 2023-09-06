James Gunn Clears Up Mystery ‘Batman’ Controversy

James Gunn says that his disappearance from Facebook has nothing to do with his resurfaced controversial comments about Batman movies of the past and was actually a matter of being unable to access an account.

Recently, a number of comments posted by James Gunn on Facebook regarding the Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan Batman adaptations came to light and caused a whole lot of anger in the comic book movie community.

No wonder James Gunn loved The Flash so much 💀 pic.twitter.com/cAH6khaoAi — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 28, 2023

Among other things, Gunn described Michael Keaton’s in-character voice as “ridiculous,” stated that Batman Begins (2005) is not a good movie, and perhaps most harshly, “Jack Nicholson as the Joker is Jack Nicholson in The Shining with s****y clown makeup. F*** you, everyone involved in that travesty.”

Related: DC Fans Freak out Over New James Gunn ‘Batman’ Poster Starring Jensen Ackles

The comments made by James Gunn regarding Batman on Facebook were from 2012, and, needless to say, the man is allowed his opinions on movies that other people might like more than him.

However, the fact that his Facebook account disappeared very shortly after his inflammatory remarks about the Dark Knight prompted speculation that it was a reaction to the backlash.

However, James Gunn posted (on Instagram this time) that his account had been disabled due to an attempt by an unknown person to access it. The caption to the post read, “What happens… and then the broad assumptions made by certain sites. I haven’t been on FB in so long I don’t even know how to answer the questions to get back on.”

James Gunn has already dealt with more than his share of DC Comics-related controversy in the last year. The Guardians of the Galaxy director was announced to be the creative head of the newly formed DC Studios after the debacle of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022) and co-CEO of the company along with his producing partner Peter Safran.

Related: James Gunn, Mark Hamill, and More Pay Tribute to Late Marvel, Harry Potter Legend

Since then, the new head of DC Studios has been heavily criticized by fans for his upcoming plans for the DC Universe, including the replacement of longtime Superman actor Henry Cavill by David Corenswet, debate whether Gal Gadot will be returning as Wonder Woman, and pretty much everything else.

And that’s before even a single movie under his stewardship of DC Studios has been released. Maybe the guy deserves a break sometime.

Which James Gunn DC Universe project are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!