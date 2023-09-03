James Gunn, Mark Hamill, and More Pay Tribute to Late Marvel, Harry Potter Legend

Recently, members of the Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter families paid tribute to someone behind the scenes who made it all possible.

While the public and media outlets usually focus on the actors in films and the creative forces leading the way, people rarely remember those who work behind the scenes, making sure the ship runs smoothly. This is not the case for Jamie Christopher, who sadly passed away due to heart issues at 52 years old.

While you probably haven’t heard of his name before, Christopher has worked on some of the biggest and most popular films of the past two decades. After starting as a third assistant director on Alien 3 (1992), he would quickly become one of the most valued first assistant directors in the business.

He started working as the first AD on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and would hold the job through the entire series, ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011). He would also work with director Rian Johnson on Knives Out (2019) and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), as well as multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

While most people don’t know his name or wouldn’t recognize his face, multiple actors and crew members have come forward to pay tribute to the man who made their lives so much easier.

Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel AD Was “Incredibly Cheeky” and “Absolutely Brilliant”

Multiple filmmakers, actors, and crew members have come out and spoke high praise of the late Jamie Christopher. One of the first was director Rian Johnson, who worked with Christopher on The Last Jedi and Knives Out. He said on Twitter, “If you’ve ever been lucky enough to see a great AD at work, you know it’s a hard job that can only be done well by loving, protecting, and respecting your cast and crew. Jamie was one of the all-time greats. Will miss him dearly.”

Johnson said even more in his statement to Deadline: “Jamie was a good friend, and he loved making movies. He loved his crew, loved his job, the process of it, and the history of it. He was truly one of the greats, and this is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who was lucky enough to work with him.”

This has been a sad couple of days. The film industry has lost one of our great talents and friends, Jamie Christopher. Jamie was the First Assistant Director on Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as on Harry Potter, Star Wars, Avengers films and so many more. He was a true… pic.twitter.com/b5arvyOSVf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2023

James Gunn, who worked with Christopher on Guardians of the Galaxy, shared the sentiment, saying, “The film industry has lost one of our great talents and friends, Jamie Christopher. Jamie was the First Assistant Director on Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as on Harry Potter, Star Wars, Avengers films, and so many more. He was a true filmmaker – a craftsman – who was able to add to a film creatively and, just as importantly, figure out incredibly inventive ways of making it happen.”

Gunn continued, “He was also a friend, always there with a sly comment under his breath, a hearty laugh, or an incredible story about a day on set. A warm man who earned the respect of the directors, producers, actors, and, most importantly, the crew who worked for him. They all loved him, and so do I, and boy, will I miss him. Rest in Peace, old pal. The world won’t be as sweet without you.”

"We are incredibly saddened by Jamie Christopher's passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."

– Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito Full statement:… pic.twitter.com/nCsN8to7ae — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2023

Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito continued the Marvel love train, saying in a joint statement, “We are incredibly saddened by Jamie Christopher’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Jamie Christopher. Aside from being one of the best ADs I've ever worked with, I'll always remember how his deadpan humor kept us all amused & motivated to give our absolute best. #GoneTooSoon 💔 https://t.co/SIUf4EsAAC — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 31, 2023

One actor who loved working with Christopher was Mark Hamill, who said, “Very sad to hear of the passing of Jamie Christopher. Aside from being one of the best ADs I’ve ever worked with. I’ll always remember how his deadpan humor kept us all amused & motivated to give our absolute best.” He ended the Tweet with #GoneTooSoon.

However, one of the most touching tributes came from Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy. Sharing a black and white photo of Christopher on Instagram, Felton said, “Jamie Christopher was one of the faces I most looked forward to seeing every day on the Harry Potter films. He always kept spirits high on set, was incredibly cheeky, & a brilliant Assistant Director. He will be sorely missed. Love you, mate & thank you for everything. Wands up.”

With so much going on behind the scenes of any film, it’s very difficult for smaller positions to receive recognition, especially if your job is to ensure things run smoothly. Jamie Christopher was an exception to the rule: a talented man who made some of the best films of the past two decades possible. Wands up, indeed.

