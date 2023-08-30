The Harry Potter franchise extends across literature, films, games, and even theme parks. Crafted by writer JK Rowling, the immense triumph of the novel resulted in the Harry Potter series being adopted by Warner Bros. Pictures. The inaugural film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) — known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) in the U.S. — introduced newcomers Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), captivating the globe.

The narrative of Harry Potter encompasses subsequent installments: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

This saga follows Harry Potter himself as he navigates the concealed Wizarding World, ultimately uncovering his destiny linked to the enigmatic lightning bolt scar on his forehead, inadvertently marked by Lord Voldemort (Tom Riddle/Ralph Fiennes).

Harry Potter and Anti-Trans Rhetoric

Controversial and seemingly always-online Harry Potter franchise author JK Rowling has not kept her views on transgender people particularly quiet. As a result of her doubling down on her beliefs, Harry Potter leads Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) have openly spoken out against what author Rowling has said, even penning several essays and issuing statements in support of the LGBTQ+ and trans rights movements. Radcliffe has famously stated “transgender women are women”, while Watson has said “trans people are who they say they are”.

Among those in the Harry Potter franchise who have publicly opposed Rowling’s views are Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), and Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort). Other groups have sought to distance themselves from the controversy, such as the inter-collegiate sport of Quidditch (now Quadball), while certain Harry Potter actors have instead stood by the author, mainly on the grounds of the charity work she’s done elsewhere.

Fans Celebrate Potter‘s Demise

Responding to the recent news of the Harry Potter franchise getting kicked to the curb by the explosively successful Barbie (2023) from director Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie (Barbie), it seems like fans have begun to rejoice at the dethroning of the Wizarding World.

How was this accomplished? By the final Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 losing out to the Mattel-owned doll property’s summer blockbuster movie in the category of “highest grossing global release” in all of Warner Bros. history.

Users like Sarah McGonagall promptly took to Twitter (X). In a tweet that went viral, McGonagall expressed morbid curiosity in wanting to see JK Rowling’s reaction to her own work “dethroned” by the Barbie movie starring transwoman Hari Nef (Doctor Barbie):

I would pay a truly obscene amount of money to see Joanne’s (JK Rowling’s) reaction when she learns that she’s been dethroned by a movie with a trans woman in a lead role. (continued) Especially because Hari’s womanhood was such an intrinsic part of why she fought so hard for and earned the role of Dr. Barbie in the first place.

Of course, some were confused about how Barbie starred a trans lead. McGonagall explains to @parkermae_ that one of the “main cast of Barbies”, Hari Nef, is indeed a transgender woman:

@parkermae_: Margot Robbie is trans? McGonagall: No, Hari Nef is. She’s in the main cast of Barbies.

Adding to this sentiment, users like @HulkinOnMyHogan are “waiting for the inevitable breakdown” from Rowling, who is known for being particularly vocal on social media:

Waiting for the inevitable breakdown where she trashes the movie for being anti-feminist because pink (but really she’s just seething about Dr. Barbie).

@GubbWerks adds, hinting at Rowling’s penchant for doubling down on her particular stance:

She’s probably been out gnawing on her little fence for *hours* by now.

Clearly, fans are more than willing to deride Potter and celebrate the franchise’s failures out of spite, in a stand against Rowling and her beliefs.

