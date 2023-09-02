‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Permanently Removed From Avengers Campus

Bad news, Guardians of the Galaxy fans. There’s now a little less music in Avengers Campus.

Considering the enormous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was only a matter of time until Disney incorporated the franchise into its theme parks.

The first MCU-themed land came with the opening of the Stark Expo at Hong Kong Disneyland. Featuring two attractions – Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! and Iron Man Experience – this replaced part of Tomorrowland and immersed guests in a fictional Stark Expo based in Hong Kong, where they’re asked to join the Avengers in battle.

Its successor opened in 2021 as Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. This time, the land was based on an Avengers campus on the former grounds of a Stark Industries plant. Its two attractions – Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! – took over the space previously occupied by A Bug’s Land and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The same backstory is true of its counterpart at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, which houses Avengers Assemble: Flight Force (a renovated version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster) and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure.

The latter also featured a meet and greet with Mantis after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023). She appeared alongside Star-Lord (as played by Chris Pratt in the MCU) and Gamora (as played by Zoë Saldana) as a part of the land’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Dance Challenge!

Star-Lord once used his dance moves to save an entire planet… now he wants to see if you have the right moves to become a Guardian of the Galaxy! Join him and Gamora for an epic dance-off and see if you’ve got what it takes.

While the show was previously performed multiple times a day, it’s now come to an end. According to DLP Report, “Mantis has now taken off for new adventures across the Galaxy. She’s taken the Avengers Campus DJ Booth with her.”

💥 Mantis has now taken off for new adventures across the Galaxy. She’s taken the Avengers Campus DJ Booth with her: pic.twitter.com/ruFu1qdj14 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 1, 2023

With the area now empty, there’s space for more characters and entertainment to crop up at Avengers Campus. Considering that The Marvels (2023) is the studio’s next big release in November, don’t be surprised if Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau take over sometime soon.

Who would you like to meet in Avengers Campus? Let us know in the comments!