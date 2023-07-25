Kleptomaniac Repeatedly Breaks Into Disney World and Steals Phones

When Guests go to Walt Disney World, they expect to enjoy a magical vacation, see Cinderella Castle, ride some jaw-dropping attractions like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and enjoy delicious food and snacks. People do not expect to have their personal items stolen from them.

Over the past few years, it seems that theft, and at times, violence, has been more of an issue at the Disney Parks. We recently reported on multiple Guests discussing the thefts they experienced at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which ran from baby blankets to purses to glow cubes (which are not costly at all). In another story, one Disneyland Guest also spoke about how she saw someone steal the lightsabers that she had purchased from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Another report shows how children had their recently purchased Disney plushes stolen from them.

Recently, it was reported that one man went on a rampant stealing spree, breaking into Disney World multiple times to steal various cell phones. He was later caught and arrested. One Disney Guest was able to get her phone back. The arrested man was “part of a group of people who had caught Disney’s attention from past trouble.” It seems the man was able to get into the Disney World Parks without having purchased tickets and then proceeded to pickpocket Guests. The robber broke multiple rules set out by Disney, including breaking into the theme Park and stealing thousands of dollars from Guests.

In the past, we have seen not only Guests dealing with theft but, of course, Disney as well. A 30-year-old man was once caught using a stolen Walt Disney World iPad, which had access to a private company application. He was giving unauthorized tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to skip to the front of the lines.

Of course, following the rules at any Disney Park is incredibly important. Failure to do so can leave Guests kicked out of the Park for the day, banned for life, and depending on the severity of the consequences, authorities can get involved. We have seen Guests banned for sharing backstage footage, promoting dangerous activities, using excessive vulgar language, inappropriate clothing, and more. Action has also been taken on Guests who have jumped out of their ride vehicle, such as the Guest who tried to steal a cucumber while riding on Living with the Land. Often, Disney does not take severe action immediately; that happens when the Guest fails to comply with what they are told. Click here for a full list of what will get you kicked out of Disney.