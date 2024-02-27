Emergency Update: Disney World Immediately Evacuates Entire Theme Park Area

If you are visiting EPCOT today, you may notice that things are not operating as per usual at The Land pavilion.

Disney’s goal is not only to ensure that guests are able to experience magic and fun when they are at the parks, but they are also always looking to keep all guests safe. With security plastered all over the park, and protocols in place to protect guests, even when things go wrong, cast members are aware of exactly how they should handle it.

Today, Disney news site Disney Food Blog was visiting EPCOT when they noticed that there was a commotion in front of The Land pavilion at EPCOT. The Land is similar to a pavilion guests can find in the world showcase with dining locations and attractions to explore and enjoy, except it is themed to the world and what helps it grow, and it is located entirely indoors.

As Disney Food Blog shared, the entirety of The Land has been evacuated. It appears that cast members can confirm that this is due to fire alarms going off, however, more information has not been given at this time.

If you’re in EPCOT today, you might’ve noticed some commotion at the Land Pavilion — Cast Members let us know that fire alarms went off and the building was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/p7n6s1gi63 — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) February 27, 2024

While fire alarms can certainly be a cause for concern, and can mean danger, Disney cast members are trained to follow the same protocols for taking care of guests when an alarm is set off, whether it is a serious scenario, or an accident.

In the video, it does not appear that there is anything immediately alarming in regard to the level of danger from the fire alarm. Inside The Land is Sunshine Seasons, a quick-service dining location for guests that operates with a full kitchen. While this is not confirmed, there is certainly a chance that the alarm could have been triggered due to some extra smoke in the kitchen.

Not only did cast member successfully evacuate guests eating at Sunshine Seasons, but they also removed all guests from Soarin’, Living with the Land, and Awesome Planet.

As we can see below, My Disney Experience is still showing all three attractions as temporarily closed at the moment.

Evacuations are not uncommon at attractions in Walt Disney World.

For instance, a guest might find themselves inside the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom when the ride experiences a breakdown, necessitating the safe evacuation of guests. Maintenance issues are often the primary cause of such breakdowns. However, there have been instances of more serious incidents, like a small fire prompting the evacuation of all guests dining inside Cinderella Castle at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Last year, we reported a separate incident that left The Land evacuated. While guests shared their concern for the sudden evacuation, no one was reported injured and the pavilion reopened shortly after.

Other attractions at EPCOT, like the newest ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, have also experienced breakdowns.

Evacuations can happen at any attraction in Disney World and are usually not cause for concern for guests. When evacuations occur on an attraction, guests receive a Multiple Experiences pass, granting them access to the Lightning Lane of another attraction (with some exclusions). The evacuated ride typically undergoes temporary closure for maintenance but often resumes regular operations later in the day.

