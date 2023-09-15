Fire Evacuates ‘Star Wars’ Land, Guests Removed Entirely

It may be a startling situation if you are ever at Disneyland, and suddenly you are being forced to evacuate. That is exactly what happened at Disneyland Park today, as guests were immediately ushered out with no warning.

When guests visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland, they often expect to experience magic, but being evacuated from an entire land is usually not part of the dream.

Evacuations often happen at attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. At times, a guest may be on the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom or Disneyland Park, for example, when the ride breaks down, and the only way to safely remove the guests is to evacuate them. Maintenance issues tend to be the big culprit for these breakdowns. Still, in other cases, there have been more severe issues, such as a small fire causing all guests inside Cinderella Castle dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table to evacuate.

Recently, at EPCOT, a sudden evacuation caused guests to be evacuated from multiple attractions and an entire land. One Disney guest took to Reddit to see if anyone knew why they were being evacuated from The Land pavilion in EPCOT. The guest stated, “Anybody in Epcot today knows why the entire Land Pavilion was briefly evacuated? My group was about to board Living with the Land before everyone was rushed out of the building.”

Other EPCOT attractions have been known to break down, including the newest ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. An evacuation can indeed occur at any attraction at Disney World and often is not a cause for concern to guests. When guests are evacuated, they will receive a Multiple Experiences pass allowing them to enter the Lightning Lane of another attraction. The ride which was evacuated will likely temporarily close for maintenance and often return to regular operations later in the day.

But what about Disneyland evacuations?

Recently, we shared that Indiana Jones Adventure, which can be found at Disneyland Park evacuated. In this instance, we saw guests have to get off the ride vehicle and walk the track with a Cast Member.

Today, however, a much larger evacuation took place. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the newest section that has been added to Disneyland Park. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge brings Lucasfilm fans into their favorite stories. Steer an old hunk of junk on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run or escape Kylo Ren on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance!

You can also build a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop or craft a new friend at Droid Depot. If you are in the mood for a drink, you can head to Oga’s Cantina for an intergalactic beverage and stop by Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo for all your nutritional needs. Both Blue Milk and Green Milk are also available on Batuu.

Around 3:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023, the Marketplace was evacuated. Cast members swiftly escorted guests out of the location, and it seemed that no one was injured. The Marketplace then shut down with four cast members guarding the gate. Thankfully, it seems the fire did not do any damage, as the Marketplace reopened later that day.

While guests are visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they can also meet the newest meet-and-greet character Ahsoka Tano!

Ahsoka has been one of the most anticipated projects from the Star Wars Universe. Its title character has been a standout inclusion, as she has crossed over multiple storylines while interacting with prominent Star Wars legends from the original films and prequels. Plus, much of the fanbase’s excitement was due to the fact that the new show has been the long-awaited finale to Star Wars: Rebels. Well, Disney has ‘force pushed’ the series’ momentum even further with a D23 Fan Event, exclusive Ahsoka merch, and now her grand introduction as Disneyland’s newest meet-and-greet character.

Thankfully, today’s fire and evacuation did not impact her meeting guests in Batuu.

Prior to Ahsoka’s arrival to Galaxy’s Edge, Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian were also introduced.

