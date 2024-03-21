VIDEO: Disney Guest Jumps Into Massive Theme Park Fountain

A viral video captures the moment a guest jumped into a Disney theme park fountain.

Related: Billionaire Activist Firm Alleges Disney Is Lying to Millions, Documents Confirm

A video was recently uploaded to TikTok showing a guest jumping straight into a fountain at the Tokyo Disney Resort. The video is less than 15 seconds long and starts with a guest looking directly at the camera. Then suddenly, they start running straight toward the DisneySea AquaSphere, a massive fountain located at the front of Tokyo DisneySea.

The Tokyo Disney Resort itself is home to two separate theme park experiences. Guests have the option of visiting Tokyo Disneyland, the resort’s first theme park, or Tokyo DisneySea, which is often considered one of the best Disney theme parks in the world. Each one is filled to the brim with detail and magic, allowing guests and fans to experience classic Disney rides as well as unique and exclusive attractions only found here. The DisneySea AquaSphere acts as an icon of the Tokyo DisneySea theme park.

The Tokyo DisneySea Aquasphere welcomes guests to the park, featuring beautiful flowing water and a massive recreation of Earth that spins at the top. The fountain, much like other Disney park entrances, is a popular spot to snap a photo or two, meaning the area was quite crowded.

The video takes place at night, with hundreds of people standing around the fountain. There is no word if the guest has been punished, but activities like this one are strictly prohibited by Disney. This is not the first time a guest at the Tokyo Disney Resort has been seen jumping into one of the fountains at the resort, with one guest lounging around in a fountain a few years ago.

As we’ve mentioned multiple times in the past, rules and regulations oftentimes do not matter to guests who wish to go viral. In the last few years, the Disney parks have seen a wide range of illicit and illegal activity from TikTok creators and social media influencers. Multiple guests exposed their bare chests to others during their trip to Walt Disney World in 2023, with one guest stripping into a bikini at Disney Springs. Just recently, a woman was spotted swimming topless at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, with photos of the incident going viral across social media.

Perhaps the most noteworthy example of prohibited behavior came late last year, with a guest stripping completely naked on “it’s a small world.” The guest was seen stumbling through various parts of the attraction as dozens of guests passed them by. The guest lost more and more articles of clothing until they were totally naked. The guest exited the ride, covering their body with only their hands. The guest was quickly approached by security, covered with a blanket, and escorted out of the park.

Related: DeSantis Spotted at Florida Theme Park Amid Disney Battle

Fountains seem to attract bad guests, with several guests ranging from adults to children hopping into fountains at the Walt Disney World Resort. An entire cheerleading group was once spotted lounging in a fountain located in World Showcase at EPCOT. According to People, one guest jumped into the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT on a $60k bet.

Other incidents at the Walt Disney World Resort include theft and damage to personal property, leaving some guests behind bars for their actions. A woman was arrested in December after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of jewelry from Magic Kingdom. The woman, who was accompanied by a minor, was caught stealing limited edition Pandora charms from Uptown Jewelers, a store located on Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. Unfortunately, thievery is quite common at Walt Disney World.

Another guest was also arrested in December, this time a man, after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. The man managed to steal a cell phone from a teenager, as well as a Michael Kors bag containing almost $2k.

Stay tuned here for more Disney theme park news updates.