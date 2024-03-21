DeSantis Spotted at Florida Theme Park Amid Disney Battle

Amid a years-long war against The Walt Disney Company–the largest employer in Florida–Governor Ron DeSantis was spotted patronizing Walt Disney World Resort’s rival, Universal Orlando Resort.

As Universal gears up to open its third gate, Epic Universe, Walt Disney World Resort is trying to fight back. Though not building a new theme park, Walt Disney Imagineering plans to premiere its Splash Mountain retheme, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, this summer. More experiences are planned for “beyond Big Thunder Mountain” at Magic Kingdom Park.

Unsurprisingly, DeSantis didn’t pick Walt Disney World Resort in the theme park war. His grudge against the Mouse House began in 2022 when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek condemned the Parental Rights in Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay”). DeSantis allegedly warned Chapek not to speak out against his controversial legislation, but LGBTQIA+ fan and cast member protests won the executive over.

Weeks after Chapek’s statement and vow to pause political donations to legislators who backed the law, DeSantis legally dissolved Walt Disney World Resort’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. A legal agreement gave Disney control of the municipal area and its services in 1967.

In early 2023, DeSantis hand-selected board members to control the area now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD). In the last year, they’ve enacted COVID restrictions, Monorail inspection rules, and other statutes on Walt Disney World Resort. DeSantis taunted Disney in the press, threatening to open a prison near the Disney parks and up hotel taxes.

Months after the CFTOD board took over, The Walt Disney Company sued DeSantis and Florida for violating its First Amendment right to free speech. DeSantis countersued. A federal judge dismissed Disney’s initial lawsuit in January, but the company vowed to appeal. Other lawsuits between Disney and DeSantis are ongoing.

Florida Politics journalist AG Gancarski shared this photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure. An anonymous tipster said the conservative politician bought butterbeer and candies at the Harry Potter-themed shop and wasn’t recognized by other guests.

.⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ bought butter beer and honey dukes at Harry Potter World 3/12. Wore tall boots and went unrecognized according to our tipster. pic.twitter.com/A3ZHeDGsGn — AG Gancarski (@AGGancarski) March 19, 2024

DeSantis and his family have a quiet affinity for theme parks. Years before his failed presidential campaign and legal battle against Disney, he married Casey DeSantis at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s Wedding Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort.

