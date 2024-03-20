New Footage Confirms Fate of Universal Attraction

Footage has just been revealed showing what guests can expect from the newest coaster coming to the Universal Orlando Resort, and many are already claiming it’s going to land in a Top 10 spot once it officially opens.

Excitement and anticipation for Universal’s Epic Universe park has been high since its official public announcement back in 2019. Since then, speculation has run rampant with rumors about what Universal could bring to the park and how quiet Disney has been in comparison. The resort officially revealed a sneak peek for Epic Universe earlier this year, confirming long-held rumors about the lands that would debut with the park. The five lands include SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe (featuring the Universal Classic Monsters), a Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, and Celestial Park, the only original concept area coming to Epic Universe.

Along with the area reveals, some of the anticipated attractions were confirmed, including the three coming to Celestial Park, which is inspired by zodiac and astrological elements. The roller coaster confirmed for the area, Starfall Racers, has been testing for some time, but footage recently obtained by WESH 2 News showing the coaster zooming across the track has gone viral. Starfall Racers is a dual-launch coaster that will reach speeds up to 63 miles per hour and reach a peak of 133 feet, according to an article from WESH. The video footage shows the complete run of the coaster, including dizzying twists, turns, and loops, and just its test run alone has fans excited about its future.

“Like is this a joke??? That top hat airtime looks positively VIOLENT. If this is park-day speed then we’re looking at two immediate top 10 coasters in the world,” roller coaster enthusiast @wallin_ballin shared to X/Twitter alongside a clip of the video. “This is the type of coaster that moves Mack into the upper echelon of manufacturers to compete head to head with Intamin and RMC.”

“This thing is HAULING BUTT! Starfall Racers? More like Starhaul Racers,” replied theme parks reporter @AliciaStella. Several other comments and posts shared sentiments that Starfall Racers could end up as a top roller coaster, despite competition like Fury 325 at Carowinds and Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, as well as Universal’s own Jurassic World VelociCoaster located in Islands of Adventure. “Park Guests: Velocicoaster is the most intense coaster I’ve ever been on, you can’t top that! Universal Creative: Hold my beer,” joked @hatetofly.

Several of the attractions throughout Epic Universe have started ride testing in recent weeks as the park works towards its 2025 opening date, including the roller coaster located in the Dark Universe area of the park as well as the rides in Isle of Berk. However, Starfall Racers has been the one to garner the most attention recently and will likely be the biggest draw for thrill enthusiasts looking to visit Epic Universe.

“Celestial Park is the cosmic heart of Universal Epic Universe, where wondrous discoveries await among the lush greenery, tree-lined walkways and dancing fountains. Begin your cosmic journey of discovery in a world between worlds full of sensory delights for all to enjoy together,” describes the Universal Orlando website. “Share a race across the cosmos on Starfall Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.”

Epic Universe is expected to open sometime during early summer 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort, with two brand-new hotels expected to open as soon as January 2025.

What attraction are you most excited for with the opening of Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments below!