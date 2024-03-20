Woman Banned from Magic Kingdom For Criminal Behavior

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry at Walt Disney World.

Despite being “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” the Walt Disney World Resort sees its fair share of crime. Just recently, a guest was arrested for stealing multiple items from other guests, including a cell phone. The man was visiting the Magic Kingdom on Christmas Eve and was ultimately caught by a pair of sisters.

Late last year, multiple women caused a scene in their Walt Disney World hotel room, leaving one of them in handcuffs. Now, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released another arrest report detailing the arrest of a woman at Magic Kingdom.

Intesar Khudair Lafta, a 45-year-old woman from Houston, was arrested in December 2023 after allegedly stealing jewelry from Uptown Jewelers, a popular spot to shop for Pandora jewelry. According to the report, an employee working at the location reportedly turned away to grab a ring for the guest, which is when a $1,900 Pandora charm bracelet went missing from a display tray.

There is a vast array of shopping choices for guests to experience during a trip to Magic Kingdom, with Uptown Jerlwers being an incredibly popular option for guests seeking to purchase their first or 100th Pandora charm. Locations such as this one introduce new, limited-time Disney-themed charms from time-to-time, giving guests a reason to always be looking.

Lafta, who was accompanied by a 13-year-old, purchased two rings from the store before leaving. The report does not specify the relationship between the minor and Lafta, though both were trespassed from the Walt Disney World Resort property.

Disney security quickly stopped Lafta and the minor after they exited the jewelry store. The specific bracelet, which was valued at $1,900, was a limited edition Pandora bracelet featuring charms celebrating The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. This celebration began last year and includes a plethora of new events, experiences, and, of course, a ton of new shopping opportunities.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Oswald, Dumbo, and Donald Duck character charms were all stolen.

The manager of the store sought to press charges against Lafta. Lafta was subsequently arrested and taken to Orange County Jail. Lafta’s court hearing is scheduled for March 28, 2024. As we mentioned earlier, Walt Disney World is not immune to criminal behavior, with guests engaging in various illicit acts ranging from dangerous to sexually explicit.

Disney Springs, the resort’s massive shopping and dining center, has had multiple cars broken into and vandalized over the last few years, with guests reporting everything from shattered glass to actual stolen cars. Stroller theft is a common occurrence inside the Walt Disney World theme parks as well, with guests reporting their items or their entire stroller being stolen during their visit.

The Walt Disney Company addresses issues within its theme parks such as this one very seriously, issuing temporary or permanent bans to guests who abuse the rules or engage in prohibited actions. With Magic Kingdom being the most visited theme park in the world, there’s bound to be trouble.

However, certain Walt Disney World guests take things to the extreme. Aside from theft, sexually explicit problems often arise inside Walt Disney World as well. In early 2023, one guest decided to flash others who were riding the Walt Disney World Skyliner.

Video recording of the incident went viral across social media, and while it was not revealed if the guest was punished or not, this is something Disney strictly prohibits. Unfortunately, this is not the first case of a guest engaging in sexually explicit behavior, with another guest exposing their bare breasts during a trip to EPCOT in 2023.

Stay tuned here for all future updates on Walt Disney World.