Johnny Depp’s Confidential ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Role Reported to Convert Career

Is Johnny Depp gearing up to make a surprise entrance in Tim Buton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Fans of Beetlejuice have likely been excited for quite some time regarding the sequel film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice that will be debuting this September 6, 2024.

So, after a whopping 36 years since the original Beetlejuice hit theaters back in 1988, guess who’s making a comeback? Yep, none other than Michael Keaton himself, reprising his role as the iconic, stripe-wearing, ghastly “bio-exorcist,” Beetlejuice.

Tim Burton, the mastermind behind the madness, is also back in the director’s chair for this long-awaited sequel. In an interview with EW, Burton spilled the beans, revealing that he and Keaton had been tossing around the idea of a sequel for years. But here’s the kicker: they weren’t about to jump into it unless it felt right. They needed that emotional hook to reel them in.

Now, if you need a refresher on the original flick, it followed the misadventures of Barbara and Adam Maitland, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin. These poor souls find themselves as new ghosts haunting their former home, which gets bought by the quirky Deetz family. You’ve got Charles, Delia, and their goth daughter Lydia, played by Winona Ryder, who’s the only one who can see the Maitlands.

Enter Beetlejuice, the obnoxious and unpredictable “bio-exorcist” enlisted by the Maitlands to scare away the Deetz clan. After a wild ride of afterlife bureaucracy and some seriously spooky shenanigans, the movie ends with both families coexisting in the same haunted house, albeit in a slightly uneasy harmony.

As for the sequel, details are still pretty hush-hush, but we do know that Keaton, Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara are all making a triumphant return. Plus, we’ve got some fresh faces joining the mix, like Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, and Justin Theroux playing a mysterious character named Rory. Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe are also hopping on board, rounding out the star-studded ensemble.

Burton teased that the sequel picks up decades later, following a pivotal death that sets everything in motion: “There’s something that happens that sets things in motion,” he teased.

And today, we finally got our first glimpse of the gang at a funeral, along with Beetlejuice doing what he does best—being Beetlejuice.

News site Discussing Film shared Keaton’s first reveal as Beetlejuice.

First look at Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in ‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ In theaters on September 6.

First look at Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in ‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ In theaters on September 6. pic.twitter.com/veiCXMUI8o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2024

Film Updates then shared the other photo exclusively produced by EW today.

First look at Catherine O’Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory in ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE.’

First look at Catherine O'Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory in ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE.’ (via @EW | https://t.co/R6GjMNuQxd) pic.twitter.com/GIfNEYNFFb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 20, 2024

While these photos were certainly interesting, Tim Burton fan account Tim Burton Daily shared some information that we currently know about the film:

Before the trailer drops for #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice

What we know so far…🪲 It’s similar to “Dark Shadows” (2012) It’s emotional and nostalgic. We will learn Beetlejuice’s backstory. 2 secret cameos. A fan favorite character will die.

Before the trailer drops for #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice

What we know so far…🪲 It’s similar to “Dark Shadows” (2012) It’s emotional and nostalgic. We will learn Beetlejuice’s backstory. 2 secret cameos. A fan favorite character will die. pic.twitter.com/WihkAzlrNW — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) March 20, 2024

In the past, there were heavy rumors that Johnny Depp would star in the film and now, we just got two clues that he still may be. Dark Shadows stars Depp as the lead and was directed by Burton, so if that was the direction the film was expected to go in, there would be no better actor to be one of two who will be the “secret cameo” in the film.

As noted by Style in 2021 in regard to Depp’s Hollywood revival, “But it might be his old friend and mentor, Tim Burton, who revives Depp’s career. Rumour has it Burton will finally make Beetlejuice 2 with a juicy role for Depp, perhaps even the title role.

“If he manages to get one more good part, he could ostensibly come back,” the indie producer Orian Williams said. “I would consider hiring him for the right role. You can question a lot, but you can’t ever question his talent.”

This was written after Depp was in Hollywood jail due to his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had been a highly publicized and contentious affair. It stems from allegations of domestic violence made by Heard against Depp during their tumultuous relationship. Depp vehemently denied these allegations, claiming that Heard was the abuser in their relationship.

The legal proceedings included a high-profile libel case in the UK, where Depp sued The Sun newspaper over an article that referred to him as a “wife-beater” in relation to Heard’s allegations. Depp lost the case, with the court ruling that the allegations were “substantially true,” dealing a significant blow to his reputation and career.

As a result of the legal battles and the negative publicity surrounding the allegations, Johnny Depp faced repercussions in his career. One of the most notable losses was his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp was reportedly asked to resign from the role, and Disney announced plans to reboot the franchise without him.

Additionally, Depp’s role in the Fantastic Beasts film series was also affected. He was asked to step down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the franchise following the court ruling.

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton are like the dynamic duo of Hollywood, so it would make sense to see Depp appear in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

It all started back in 1990 with Edward Scissorhands, where Depp played this super unique character with scissors for hands. Then they did Ed Wood in 1994, a movie about a quirky filmmaker, where Depp’s performance was just so out there and fun to watch. And who could forget Sleepy Hollow in 1999? Depp was this skeptical investigator in a town full of spooky happenings. They kept the ball rolling with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005, where Depp played the eccentric Willy Wonka in Burton’s wild and colorful world. They also did iconic animated creations like Corpse Bride, and the horrifying Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland.

Do you think that Johnny Depp will appear in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?