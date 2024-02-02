Tim Burton Finally Reveals ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Title and First Sneak Peek

Beetlejuice 2 is finally coming out this year, and the official release date and tile have been confirmed!

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Official Title and Release Date Announced

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled for release in theaters on September 6, 2024. Tim Burton directs the movie and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. There’s been much speculation surrounding this film since it was announced that a sequel to the original classic would be released in theaters.

Producing the sequel is none other than Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, teaming up with the powerhouse Warner Bros. In a twist of Hollywood drama, Burton initially distanced himself from the project in October 2022. However, just days later, he performed a directorial U-turn, exclaiming, “Nothing is out of the question.” Burton reclaimed the director’s chair and revealed his mission: stripping away excess to return to the storytelling basics. For him, it was all about collaborating with “good people, actors, and puppets” and rediscovering why he fell in love with making movies.

Adding another layer to the unfolding tale, Variety spilled the beans in March 2023. Jenna Ortega, a familiar face from Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday, was reportedly in discussions to step into the role of Astrid Deetz, Lydia’s daughter. As the project gained momentum, Burton’s return as the film’s director was solidified, promising a cinematic journey back to the fundamentals that fuel his passion for filmmaking.

Now we have the official title of the sequel film. Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, soon to be in theaters! Check out the official poster, which our first sneak peek reveal of the highly anticipated film below:

The first poster for #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice ( Beetlejuice 2) is out. The film arrives in theaters Sept. 6. – Ashley Carter on X, formally Twitter

Fans of the classic film will quickly notice that the title plays on the one rule we must all follow…never say his name thrice!

Beetlejuice is a 1988 American fantasy horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton. It stars Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, a boisterous ghost appearing thrice when someone says his name.

If you don’t know Beetlejuice, here’s a quick rundown of the film. In the movie, Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident and are stuck haunting their home. When the Deetzes (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the house, the Maitlands try to scare them away. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice, who can manipulate his surroundings, shapeshift, project voices, and mimic. His help quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and Lydia.

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was on the cusp of cinematic glory, a significant hurdle emerged with the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike. In November 2023, Tim Burton revealed that the film was on the verge of completion when they were abruptly halted. Reflecting on the situation, Burton expressed gratitude for their achievements, noting, “I feel grateful we got what we got. It was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done.”

Following the strike’s resolution, Beetlejuice swiftly resumed filming, and now, Burton has finally broken his silence, jubilantly announcing the film’s completion. Sharing a snapshot of what appears to be the ethereal set of the Netherworld, he declared, “Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved.” The stage is set for the much-anticipated return of Beetlejuice to the big screen, promising fans a dose of Burton’s unmistakable cinematic magic.