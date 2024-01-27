Universal Orlando Axes Mardi Gras Celebrity Performer After Drunken Scandal

Universal Orlando Resort has made a big change to its Mardi Gras lineup after one singer’s drunken scandal.

Elle King – the pop-turned-country star best known for her number one hit “Ex’s and Oh’s” – made headlines last week after her performance at the Grand Ole Opry’s Dolly Parton birthday tribute show. In a video shared on TikTok, King declared herself to be “f**king hammered” and made several mistakes during a cover of Parton’s “Marry Me.”

Elle King drunk on stage during Dolly Parton tribute. The Opry has since apologized on Twitter. #elleking #dollyparton #countrymusic

“I don’t give a s**t” and “I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f**king town” King sang during her performance. When heckled by the audience at the Ryman Auditorium, she also said, “you ain’t getting your money back” and “don’t tell Dolly, ’cause it’s her birthday.”

Related: Universal Unveils New Way to Ring in Mardi Gras Celebration

The Grand Ole Opry – which is famously family-friendly – later apologized for the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.” While King herself is yet to address the controversy, she did cancel and reschedule several tour dates – and has now been quietly cut from Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras celebration.

The 34-year-old singer was originally set to perform at Universal Studios Florida on February 17. She has now been replaced on the Universal Orlando Resort website by TikToker-turned-pop singer Nessa Barrett, who will take to the Music Plaza Stage near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster in her place at 8.30 p.m.

Universal Orlando Resort will kick off its annual Mardi Gras celebration on February 3, 2024. The event will run through April 7 and also include performances from the likes of The All-American Rejects, DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Queen Latifah, Zedd, and KC and The Sunshine Band, as well as a daily parade and kiosks offering delicacies from around the globe.

Are you attending Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida this year? Let us know in the comments!