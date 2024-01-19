Virtual Queue System Coming to Universal, Starting Next Month

Virtual queues aren’t exactly rare in the world of theme parkgoers. The concept has become increasingly common since the pandemic, with Walt Disney World primarily utilizing them for its newest, most popular attractions, while Universal Orlando Resort has always used them for its water park, Volcano Bay.

Now, however, another Universal theme park is introducing a virtual queue system – at least temporarily.

On February 3, Universal Studios Florida will kick off its annual Mardi Gras celebrations, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. As usual, guests over the age of 18 will be able to participate in the daily parade by sitting in a float and tossing out beads to other parkgoers.

But this year, those hoping to do so will need to join a virtual queue. Universal has announced that guests will be able to join the queue through the Official Universal Orlando App (which can only be done once in the park) for a chance at winning one of the coveted, limited spots aboard a float.

If allocated a spot, guests are expected to check in by Animal Actors On Location! theater in Universal Studios Florida. Floats are assigned upon arrival and large parties may have to split between multiple floats.

Alternatively, guests wanting to guarantee a spot in the parade can purchase the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Starting at $84.99 per person, this includes a three-course meal at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, Lombard’s Seafood Grill, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, or NBC Sports Grill & Brew. Universal Orlando Passholders are also able to reserve a spot on a Mardi Gras float via Universal’s online reservation system.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval takes place at Universal Studios Florida from February 3 to April 7, 2024. This year’s celebration is inspired by the elements, with six new appropriately themed floats added to the parade.

It will also include live concerts from the likes of Walker Hayes, The All-American Rejects, DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah, Barenaked Ladies, and Ava Max between February 3 and March 17, as well as the usual array of food and drink popups.

