Mardi Gras Celebration Implements Change for Guests

Universal is changing how they’re letting the good times roll during Mardi Gras.

Universal Orlando Resort celebrates Mardi Gras every year between February and April. This year’s event started February 4 and runs until April 16. Each year as part of the celebration, the Park runs a concert series and nightly parade for Guests free of charge with a valid Park ticket.

The parade features several glittering larger-than-life floats with music, dancers, and Guests. Yes, that’s right-Guests are able to be a part of the party, helping to throw bead necklaces to the Guests watching. All it takes is a registration on the virtual queue according to the Park’s website, “Reservations will be accepted in-park via the Virtual Line™ experience in the Official Universal Orlando App.”

During February, Guests were able to sign up for the floats starting at 3:00 PM each day. However, this process has now changed. Reservations are based on a “first come, first served” system, with Guests able to select the number of people in the party riding with them when they register. Now, Guests must register for the Virtual Line™ starting an hour before parade start. This means Guests must be aware of the parade time and must be quick to register if they would like to join the party.

With the 2023 Mardi Gras concert series over, the parade will be the biggest draw for evening entertainment at Universal Studios, and will draw major crowds. The parade is scheduled at different times for different days, so Guests must make sure they check the website or app for the latest information. There is also a list of requirements for those interested in riding the floats, including a height requirement, age restriction (or accompanied by a guardian), and riders must be wearing a wristband in order to board the float.

