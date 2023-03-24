Universal Animal Actor Escapes From Show

It seems one of Universal’s four-legged friends decided to emBARK (see what I did there?) on their own little journey. On Thursday, March 23, a Universal animal actor escaped from the ‘Animal Actors On Location!’ show, causing a stir through Hollywood Boulevard inside of Studios.

This isn’t the first time an animal actor has escaped from the show and caused their trainer to chase them around the Park. In 2020, a dog ran through Universal Studios for a while until they were finally captured again. It seems history has a way of repeating itself as another dog decided it was time to shine as they made their way out of the ‘Animal Actors On Location!’ live show and had a fun field trip through the Park.

A Park Guest posted to Twitter yesterday afternoon, detailing how an animal actor had escaped the live show and made their way through Hollywood Boulevard. Take a look at the photo below:

Thankfully, the trainer did their job correctly and grabbed the little pup’s attention to get them to return to the show and continue conducting their performance. And no, the dog was not harmed by any Park Guests or wildlife experts. You can see from the photo above that the little guy was happy to return home after some time in the hot Florida sun.

A dog escaped from the Animal Actor’s Show and was running down Hollywood Blvd but the good boy came back to its trainer 😂🐶 pic.twitter.com/IGJKTCfipy — Ash B (@ashmb13) March 23, 2023

The actual ‘Animal Actors On Location!’ is incredibly entertaining as you watch dozens of animals, from dogs to pigeons, who starred in famous Hollywood movies like Men In Black (1997), perform some amazing feats with wildlife experts. For those curious to learn more about the live performance, check out this brief description from the official Universal website:

Hollywood’s favorite feature creatures are ready for their close-ups in a show that’s paws-itively wild. Here’s your chance to see some of the most talented animal actors perform in a hilarious mix of video segments, live skits and audience interactions. Featuring a menagerie of vibrant birds, mischievous pups, agile cats and more, this special showcase is a hoot for the whole family.

