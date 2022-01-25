Universal Animal Actor Restrained After Going Rogue

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many epic attractions that are sure to leave Guests with memories they’ll never forget.

While Universal Orlando is known for its incredible rides, like what can be found in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there are also many forms of entertainment for Guests to enjoy, as well.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, there are three entertainment shows that are sure to leave an impression. The Monster Horror Makeup Show, The Bourne Stuntactular, and Animal Actors On Location are three must-dos.

Animal Actors On Location is a show located just outside the KidZone that features many furry friends and a chance for Guests to get a peek behind the curtain as to how animals are trained for movies.

While it’s a show that truly amazes Guests every time, that doesn’t mean everything goes completely as planned all the time.

TikTok user @magictreatsbyivanna posted a video of a show this week of a hilarious encounter with one of the animal encounters.

This was the best show ever!! ❣️ and the trainer was amazing and so patient #universalstudios #show #dogintraining #animalactors

As you can see in the video, the movie dog wanted to say hello to a service dog in the crowd and became hilariously distracted. The trainer did an excellent job getting him refocused and the whole situation showed how much patience it takes to be an animal trainer, but also what joy can come from the occupation, as well.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Animal Actors On Location reads:

More Fun Than Humanly Possible. This wild showcase features some of the most talented animal actors from movies and television performing in a hilarious mix of video segments, live skits and audience interactions. With a menagerie of vibrant birds, mischievous pups, agile cats and more, it’s a hoot for the whole family.

What do you think of this hilarious encounter? Let us know in the comments.

