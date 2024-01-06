Universal Begins New Benefits for Select Guests

Universal Orlando Resort has officially launched its January benefits for select guests, which might get you to the parks much faster if this applies to you.

Universal Orlando Passholders Receive New Perks, Benefits

Universal Orlando Resort has begun its Annual Passholder benefits today, which will run through January 31. Exclusive benefits await Annual and Seasonal Passholders at Universal Orlando for a limited time, providing an enhanced experience. Delve into the Passholder Bonus Benefits and explore these distinctive offerings:

Passholder-Dedicated Entrance:

Enjoy exclusive access to Universal Studios Florida with a dedicated entrance, open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Passholder Exclusive Dining Locations:

Indulge in Passholder-exclusive dining at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Unique Food and Beverage Offerings:

Explore a variety of limited-time menu selections across the destination:

Specialty Coffee Doughnut – $4.25 + tax

A ring doughnut dipped in coffee vanilla icing, adorned with ground coffee, and drizzled in chocolate icing.

Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food:

Quesadilla Ahogada – $19.95 + tax

Savor a Birria-style Grilled Quesadilla with Braised Short Ribs, Black Beans, Menonita Cheese, and Queso Fresco, topped with ranchera sauce and queso and served with Guacamole and house Rice.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape:

Red Carpet Cocktail – $14.25 + tax

Revel in the Red Carpet Cocktail, featuring New Amsterdam Vodka with Aperol and BG Reynolds Grenadine, topped with Prosecco.

Iced Vanilla Chai – Tall: $6.96 + tax

Quench your thirst with the Iced Vanilla Chai and a Strawberry Vanilla Bean Cold Foam.

Here’s what Passholders can expect from Universal Studios Florida:

Lombard’s Landing

Apres Cocoa $5.00 + tax

A rich cocoa drink made from chocolate ganache and condensed coconut milk, topped with whipped cream.

Crispy soft shell crab, sweet potato noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable slaw, calamansi dressing, spicy chili aioli.

Chez Alcatraz

Island Raspberry Punch – $14.25 + tax

Myers Dark Rum, guava nectar, lime juice, simple syrup, raspberry syrup with a lime wedge.

Starbucks

As you make your way to Islands of Adventure, here’s what Passholders can expect:

Confisco Grille

Pimento Sliders – $18.95 + tax

Wagyu beef sliders with pimento cheese, crispy bacon, and arugula on brioche rolls served with French fries.

Mythos Restaurant

Falafel Appetizer – $12.00 + tax

House-made falafel, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato, and olive salad garnished with tahini and feta cheese.

Comic Strip Café

Brisket Grilled Cheese – $13.99 + tax

Brisket grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar and provolone cheeses, hickory barbecue sauce, and French bread served with French fries.

Starbucks

Some other benefits and perks Annual Passholders can enjoy this month through the 31 are the following:

Save 40% at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates for sweet hotel savings.

at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates for sweet hotel savings. Retro Vibes Lanyards are available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close.

You can view all the latest updates from Universal regarding the new perks and benefits for all UOAPs here.