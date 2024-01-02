Universal Orlando Says Goodbye To Iconic Character

It’s always bittersweet to see the Holidays come to an end, especially at places like Universal Orlando Resort or Walt Disney World Resort.

Each Holiday season, Universal dresses up its theme parks with plenty of decorations that can only be enjoyed for less than a couple of months out of the year. Universal Studios Florida is home to the more classic Christmas decorations, which are all led by the icon Earl the Squirrel.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the main Holiday celebrations happen in Seuss Landing. Grinchmas, which is a stunning stage show that takes place several times per day during the Holiday season, retells the story of Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas. In addition, guests can meet The Grinch himself for a personal interaction that has easily become the most popular Holiday offering of the year anywhere.

Though many fans have hoped that Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood might keep The Grinch as a year-round character, the theme parks recently said goodbye to the mean one as they close the book on Who-ville and transform Seuss Landing back into its regular land. Though we say goodbye to The Grinch, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other offerings to look forward to for the remainder of the year at Universal Orlando Resort until he makes his return, likely at some point in November.

Just around the corner is Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration. Beginning February 3 and running through April 7, Universal’s Mardi Gras is a yearly celebration that includes a parade, live performances from many top bands, special foods, drinks, and merchandise. Though Universal takes a pause each summer from any “exclusive events,” Universal Studios Florida will also turn into the premiere destination for Halloween beginning this September when Halloween Horror Nights returns.

While the exclusive events are certainly fun, there’s something to enjoy every time of the year at Universal Orlando.

Currently, Universal Orlando is offering a discount of up to 25% on a 3-park, 5-night vacation package. In addition, guests can get two days free with a two-day, two-park ticket.

What do you think is the most popular offering at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!